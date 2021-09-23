Covid-19: Delta variant 'outcompetes' new Mu variant of interest, WHO says

The Delta variant is still the most dominant in the world.

The Delta variant is “by far” the most transmissible variant in the world, outcompeting the newer Mu variant of interest, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In a live Q&A on Tuesday, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove​, an infectious disease epidemiologist and the WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, explained that in countries with both Delta and Mu variants circulating, the former was more dominant.

“Mu seems to be predominant in Colombia, but in countries that have both Mu and Delta, Delta outcompetes Mu.”

Around 6000 sequences of the Mu variant (B.1.621) had been shared to GISAID, an open sharing database tracking Covid-19 variants, Van Kerkhove said.

It had been detected in 50 countries so far, around 30 per cent of these were in South America. Based on GISAID data, the Mu variant hadn’t been reported in New Zealand yet.

The Mu variant had been classified as a variant of interest by the WHO on August 30, with experts saying it had a “constellation of mutations” that indicated potential immune-escape properties.

The earliest documented samples of this variant were from Colombia in January this year. The Lambda variant, which was first detected in Peru in December, was another variant of interest.

The Delta variant, on the other hand, was a variant of concern. It was first detected in India in October since then had spread to over 185 countries.

There were three other variants of concern – Alpha, Beta and Gamma, which were first detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020, South Africa in May 2020, and Brazil in November 2020, respectively.

Again, even compared to these variants, Delta outperformed.

“Delta is the one that’s by far the most transmissible, it’s been reported in more than 185 countries to date,” Van Kerkhove said.

She labelled Delta the “predominant virus” circulating, with Alpha, Beta and Gamma sequences each making up less than 1 per cent of data in GISAID.

“This virus ... has become more fit. It is more transmissible, and it is outcompeting, it is replacing the other viruses that are circulating.”

In South Africa, for example, where Beta had originally widely circulated, the Delta variant quickly replaced it to become the most common variant reported.

The WHO regularly monitored variants of interest and concern, and on Thursday it downgraded three. The Eta, Iota and Kappa variants were reclassified as variants under monitoring as they were assessed to present a diminished public health risk.

Further to this, the Zeta and Theta variants were no longer variants of monitoring.

The variant under the monitoring label is given when there is some indication a variant may pose a future risk, but evidence of epidemiological impact is still unclear.

A variant would be reclassified as "of interest" if genetic changes were likely to affect transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape, for example.

Lastly, it would be escalated to a variant of concern if it showed increased transmissibility, a change in clinical disease presentation or a decrease in effectiveness of public health measures.

Van Kerkhove said reclassifications happened from time to time.

Variants were downgraded when they demonstrated they no longer posed a major added risk to global public health, in comparison to other circulating variants.