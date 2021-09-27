Covid-19 serves up a double dose of misery with sepsis also an issue in some cases, says medic

Respiratory physician Harry Gallagher said a number of people who end up with debilitating Covid symptoms will also contract sepsis.

A medic is warning that coming down with Covid could also result in patients developing potentially fatal blood poisoning.

Waikato Hospital respiratory physician, Harry Gallagher, said while not everyone who gets Covid-19 will develop sepsis, some will.

Sepsis is a condition that occurs when an infection causes a whole body immune response that damages tissue and organs.

In New Zealand there are currently 13 people with Covid-19 in hospital. Four people are in ICU or HDU, and 12 new community cases were confirmed in Auckland on Monday.

There are varying levels of Covid-19 infection. For some people, it’s asymptomatic and a vast majority of people who have the disease won’t end up in hospital.

“There will be a number of people who end up having quite significant Covid disease and sepsis is part of that. They will end up in hospital requiring support with fluids, oxygen and other anti-inflammatory treatments.

“A lot of the care and support we provide to those with Covid is the care we provide every day with people who have sepsis,” Gallagher said.

He said the rate of recovery is dependent on the severity of the illness, your age and underlying medical problems that can also delay recovery.

Tom Lee/Stuff Paul Huggan strongly advises people to protect themselves by looking after their own health and to get vaccinated.

“The long covid syndrome that people describe, we still have emerging evidence regarding that, but a lot of things people describe in recovery from Covid, is what a lot of people describe in their recovery from sepsis.”

Waikato Hospital’s Paul Huggan, an acute medicine and infectious disease specialist, said it can take up to a year to recover from sepsis, if at all.

“About one in three people that have sepsis will have long term consequences. And the common consequences of sepsis, other than the infection itself, is a bit of brain fog which is like being concussed, often they lose a lot of muscle mass and have fatigue, and a lot struggle to get back to normal duties,” Huggan said.

He believes that 300 people per 100,000 in New Zealand every year suffer from sepsis.

“Unfortunately Māori and Pasifika people who might have rates closer to 100 people per 100,000, and that reflects the different risks that different parts of the population face and unfortunately Māori and Pasifika people do face high rates of sepsis because of underlying health inequities.”

Huggan said that from the hospital’s front door one in 10 people go straight to intensive care and another five per cent will then go to an ICU ward.

“The death rate in the whole population we look at, is about 20 per cent, it is higher if you end up in intensive care. So the numbers aren’t great, and it’s certainly worse outcomes than a heart attack or stroke.”

Huggan strongly advises people to protect themselves by looking after their own health and to get vaccinated.

“We are very comfortable looking after people who are sick, but really the best medicine is prevention. The Covid vaccine can prevent severe disease, and we would rather not admit people to hospital or intensive care in the first place.”