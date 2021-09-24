Free hamburgers and more walk-in clinics to help Canterbury reach new Covid-19 vaccination goal

New modelling prepared for the Government by Shaun Hendy suggests that New Zealand could see up to 7000 Covid-19 deaths a year even with a high proportion of the population jabbed.

Canterbury has set an ambitious target of having 95 per cent of its eligible population given a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of October.

Meeting the target is crucial for the region to achieve full vaccination for 90 per cent of the population by the end of December, in line with the Government’s aim, the health board says.

A recent surge in demand for bookings at the region’s 100 community clinics has slowed in the past two weeks.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A member of Woolston’s Congregational Christian Church of Samoa waits for a vaccine at a mobile clinic hosted by the church. Canterbury's health board will offer more clinics to increase vaccination rates among Pasifika and other groups.

The Canterbury health board is turning its attention to about 141,000 residents who would need to be vaccinated to achieve the 95 per cent target.

Groups identified as having lower rates of uptake include those aged 20 to 30, Māori, Pasifika, people in areas of high deprivation and residents of east Christchurch.

These groups will be targeted with drive-through and walk-in clinics at new locations, the health board says.

Kim Sinclair-Morris,​ Canterbury’s Covid-19 vaccination lead, said her team had met with MPs and councillors in areas with the lowest reach and asked for support to achieve the target.

She said the involvement of local businesses and health, social services and education providers would be critical.

“Wherever we have turned people have really responded and put their shoulder to the ground.”

A mass vaccination clinic at Princess Margaret Hospital will be closed from October 11, and a drive-through clinic at Christchurch Arena will re-open on October 4.

Students at the University of Canterbury will be offered a free hamburger at a two-day vaccination clinic on October 5-6, while work is under way to finalise similar events at Lincoln University and Ara Institute of Canterbury.

Shirley Boys’ High School has been approached about hosting a mobile community vaccination clinic, with talks under way to do the same at another four or five high schools.

The-Press Tim Grocott, Shirley Boys’ High School principal, says the school has been approached about hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic to help a drive to increase vaccination rates in the area.

Principal Tim Grocott​ said the school board was considering the idea.

“If we can, we’re providing an opportunity for people to vaccinate and make sure they are keeping themselves safe.

“As a school that prides itself on serving the community we think that’s an opportunity for us to support that process.”

The school has a roll of 1250 students, of whom about 28 per cent identify as Māori or Pasifika, Grocott​ said.

A Ngāi Tahu and Otago University Māori/Indigenous Health Insitute (MIHI) collaboration will continue to offer mobile vaccination clinics for Māori at kura and marae.

A phone booking system gives those who are hesitant chance to discuss the vaccine with Māori health professionals.

MIHI researchers Dr Maira Patu​ and Dr Suzanne Pitama​ said the reasons for the lower uptake among Māori were complex but centred on a lack of trust.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff University of Otago Christchurch Māori/Indigenous Health Institute researcher Dr Maira Patu at one of the mobile vaccine clinics offered by the group.

“What we know is the vaccination roll-out has really been very mainstream and for decades the mainstream health system has failed Māori and our lower socio-economic areas, so they are going to do the same thing,” Patu said.

Pitama said even if the group increased the number of mobile clinics, Māori may not take advantage of the vaccine availability due to hesitancy.

Vaccine clinics and the national booking system had focused on individuals rather than whānau, which was also problematic for many Māori, Pitama said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Christchurch councillor and trustee of the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae Phil Mauger volunteering at the Covid-19 vaccine clinic there recently.

This included the clinic at Ngā Hau E Whā National Marae on Pages Road, which although based on the marae, was using a mainstream model, Pitama said.

Burwood councillor Phil Mauger​, a trustee of Ngā Hau E Whā marae, said he encouraged people in the east to go there for their vaccination.

Mauger said he couldn’t understand why people in the community would not use the facility.

“My cousin came all the way from Fendalton because that’s where he’d booked in and yet the person across the road doesn’t get off their backside and actually walk across the road and get it done. It’s a bit daft.”

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson​ said the chamber “absolutely” supported the health board target as high vaccination rates would allow greater freedoms and economic activity.

The chamber has been providing support and information for businesses to facilitate and encourage vaccinations among their staff, Watson said, and has discussed with larger employers setting up vaccination clinics in the workplace.

She said the community did not have the same level of urgency about the vaccine as the region had not been affected by an outbreak.

Data collected by the health board showed Canterbury wards with the highest vaccine “reach” – those who were single or double vaccinated or with a vaccine booking – were Cashmere, Springs (Selwyn), and Fendalton with 82 to 83 per cent.

Wards with the lowest uptake were Linwood, East and West (Hurunui) and Coastal with 66 to 70 per cent reached.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Kaumatua Henare Edwards receives his first dose at a Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae on Pages Rd, Wainoni.

As of Wednesday, 34.9 per cent of the region’s population was fully vaccinated, compared to 38.5 per cent nationally.

Canterbury continues to lag behind other main centres.

Wellington was marginally ahead with 36.5 per cent fully vaccinated, while 42.4 per cent of Auckland health board’s population were double-dosed.

Nationally, 26 per cent of Māori were fully vaccinated.

In Canterbury, across all 12+ age groups, 52 per cent of Māori have received one jab, compared to 72 per cent for non-Māori.

Nearly one in four Māori (24 per cent) have received two jabs, while over a third of non-Māori (34 per cent) are fully protected.

Among Canterbury’s Pacific population, 62 per cent have received one dose, and 32 per cent are fully vaccinated.