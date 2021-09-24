Covid-19: Vaccine passports needed to curb future Delta outbreaks, expert says

New modelling prepared for the Government by Shaun Hendy suggests that New Zealand could see up to 7000 Covid-19 deaths a year even with a high proportion of the population jabbed.

Aotearoa will need to institute a ‘proof of vaccine’ system to help curb another outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and prevent future lockdowns, an epidemiologist says.

A growing number of countries are making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for those wanting to do things like go to the movies, eat out at a restaurant, or attend a concert.

On Wednesday, a vaccine passport system began in Ontario, Canada which requires people to show proof of immunisation for entry into thousands of non-essential venues.

Graham Hughes People have their vaccine passports scanned in Montreal, Canada.

The Dutch government has also announced it will be introducing a “corona” pass showing proof of vaccination, and only vaccinated customers can enter bars, cinemas, theatres and other closed spaces in Greece.

University of Otago professor Michael Baker said there was “an immediate need” for similar systems here in New Zealand.

“The fact is this is now widely used in many countries [which] means we won't have to reinvent the wheel, we can look at what approaches are working well overseas,” Baker said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said during Thursday’s Covid-19 press conference that vaccination certificates had been used as a “short-term tool” to incentivize people into getting vaccinations overseas, but did not commit to their use here.

“Ultimately we want people to take up the vaccine because they want to protect themselves, their whānau, and community. But as for obligation, we have always been careful around that,“ she said.

Ardern wants to see 90 per cent of those living in Tāmaki Makaurau vaccinated against Covid-19 by the time Cabinet considers alert level settings in two weeks' time.

Chase Duncan receives a Covid-19 vaccination in Nelson.

Andrew Chen, a research fellow at the University of Auckland’s Centre for Informed Futures, said the private sector would likely be the first to require people to show their vaccination status.

“That will force the government's hand on being really clear about what the expectations are around how vaccination certificates can be used,” Chen said.

The Covid-19 tracer app was not fit for this purpose because it had been designed to keep information anonymous, while a vaccine certificate system would require some form of identification, Chen said.

Ministry of Health group manager of national digital services Michael Dreyer said a new service called My COVID Record was being piloted for international travellers as part of the Government’s plan for reopening the country.

A web app would enable people to securely access their record vaccinations.

However, the ministry did not say if there were plans for these certificates to be mandated in venues like bars or restaurants.

Baker said the logical next step would be to use this system in a domestic setting.

Professor Michael Baker is an epidemiologist with the University of Otago at the Wellington campus.

However, Chen said vaccination certificates were not “silver bullets” and had to accompany other public health measures like physical distancing, face masks and contact tracing.

“When it comes to requiring vaccine certificates, we need to be really mindful there will be people who may not have the same access to vaccines as others and we need to make sure we're balancing the need for managing public health risk against human rights.”

Baker added if a proof of vaccine system were to be brought in, a non-electronic option was needed so “we don't create a two-class society” between those who have phones and those who don't.