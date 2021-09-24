New Zealand donating more Covid-19 vaccines to Pacific, Indonesia

Covid-19 vaccines are delivered by Royal New Zealand Navy personnel to remote atolls in Tokelau.

New Zealand is providing Samoa with 25,000 doses and Indonesia 683,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, via the Covax global mechanism for equitable vaccine distribution.

A statement from Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Associate Health Minister Aupito William Sio said New Zealand had also committed to provide Pfizer Covid vaccines to the Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau to support the vaccination of their 12-15 year-olds from October.

The AstraZeneca doses were in addition to the previously announced donation of nearly 1.7 million AstraZeneca doses to Covax.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff New Zealand will provide Pfizer vaccines to the Cook Islands, as well as other Pacific nations.

New Zealand had bought more than 10.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, meaning it had surplus available to share, the statement said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Vaccine diplomacy swings in Pacific nations' favour

* Covid-19: Australia dipped into COVAX Pfizer stockpile intended for poor nations

* Covid-19: Weeks of training for contactless delivery of Pfizer jabs to virus-free Tokelau

* Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine purchase order made for 8.5 million doses, enough for every New Zealander



Pfizer deliveries to this country would ramp up during the next few months to provide enough doses for everyone in New Zealand to be vaccinated by the end of the year.