Covid-19: 16 new community cases, all in Auckland, three unlinked

Residents of Clover Park in Auckland were being encouraged by the Government to get tested for Covid-19, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

There are 16 new Covid-19 community cases to report on Saturday, all are in the Auckland region, with three yet to be linked to existing cases.

The Ministry of Health provided the update in a written statement just after 1pm. It confirmed the three unlinked cases were still being investigated to determine a link, the remaining 13 had links to existing cases.

The number of cases in the outbreak had now grown to 1146 – in total, 1114 of these have been linked, with 10 unlinked from the past fortnight.

There were 13 people in hospital, four of them in intensive care.

The number of recoveries continued to climb - 903 in Auckland and 17 in Wellington were all marked as having recovered.

The ministry’s retrospective reporting confirmed two of Friday's nine new cases were infectious in the community.

Tracers were actively managing 1044 contacts, while the number of locations of interest had dropped to 134, as at 10am.

The Ministry of Health released an additional location of interest linked to the Delta outbreak on Saturday morning – Kainga Ora Apartments in Parnell.

Anyone who had visited a location of interest at the specified times were advised to self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks after the date of exposure and get tested if symptoms developed.

In the last 24 hours, 14,277 tests had been processed across the motu, taking the total number of tests performed to date to 3.31 million. In Auckland, 7502 swabs were taken in the last 24 hours across 20 testing centres.

There had been no new unexpected wastewater detections by ESR.

On the vaccine front, 50,600 doses were administered on Friday – 18,981 first doses and 31,619 second doses. This takes the total count to 4.9m doses in total – 3.2m first doses and 1.7m second doses.

Almost 5 million vaccine doses had been administered across the motu.

Scans through the NZ Covid Tracer app had reached 383.4m, an increase of 2.6m in the 24 hours to midday Friday.

In addition to the new community cases, one new historical case had been identified at the border. The traveller arrived from Sri Lanka via the United Arab Emirates on August 22 and returned a positive result after self-notifying.

The Ministry of Health said they were tested as part of routine testing of border staff. The case wasn’t linked to the existing community outbreak and already completed 14 days in MIQ where they tested negative.

Positive case at Wāitakere Hospital

Earlier on Saturday, a person tested positive at the Wāitakere Hospital after presenting with Covid-19 symptoms. Upon arrival, the person was isolated, and following a positive test, was moved to a negative pressure room.

They had since been discharged to a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility. The overall exposure risk to other patients and staff at the hospital was deemed low. It’s not known if this case had been included in Saturday’s reporting.

The Ministry of Health confirmed a small number of patients – fewer than 10 – were taken to the same isolation area. These patients would be monitored and tested, however, they had no direct contact with the case. Some of these patients had since been discharged and were being followed up by Auckland public health staff.

A small number of staff had contact with the patient, all were wearing full PPE and were fully vaccinated.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay clarified on Friday why Mt Wellington is a suburb of interest.

Testing in Auckland

The Ministry of Health said testing across Auckland continued to focus on the Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park areas.

A new pop-up testing site had opened on Saturday at the Te Hana Cafe carpark. From Sunday, the Pukekohe pop-up centre would move from the Pukekohe A&P Showgrounds to the Pukekohe Netball Centre.

Another pop-up site would open in Tuakau on Saturday.

The Manukau Sports Bowl was still operating as a testing clinic for people in the Clover Park area. It was open from 8.30am to 4pm this weekend until October 1.

The ministry said: “Please get tested if you are a contact, have visited a location of interest at the specific dates and times, are connected to a suburb of interest or have any symptoms of Covid-19 – even those with very mild symptoms need to get tested and isolate at home while waiting for test results.“

In Auckland, the suburb of Mt Wellington had been added to the Ministry of Health’s suburbs of interest list, while Mt Eden, Massey and Papatoetoe had been removed.

Auckland remained in alert level 3 until at least October 4, while the upper Hauraki region was moving down to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Saturday night. The rest of the country was in alert level 2.