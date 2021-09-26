Nine-year-old Kiwi 10,000km away from dad, with no end in sight

New Zealand's virtual lobby was seen as a fairer way to allow New Zealanders home. It has its detractors.

A 9-year-old girl is in Argentina, 9380 kilometres away from her New Zealand dad, who is up before dawn daily fretting about how he will see his daughter again.

Like thousands of others of Kiwis overseas – or New Zealanders who need to leave the country knowing they can get back – Craig Jull will try his luck in the so-called virtual lobby on Tuesday for a spot in New Zealand's hotly-contested managed isolation system.

He doesn’t rate his chances.

The frontline in New Zealand’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic has been at the borders, where virtually all entrants have to go through two weeks of managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) after arriving. Spots in MIQ have been tough to secure at the best of times and the latest cases of Delta variant community transmission resulted in an effective block of our borders.

The Government opened its “virtual lobby” last Monday where 3200 MIQ rooms for the remainder of 2021 were up for grabs. The queue reached 31,800 at its peak.

Supplied Craig Jull's daughter, Sofia, 9, has no idea when she will be able to get from Argentina to New Zealand to see her father, who she hasn't seen since January.

All November and December rooms were gone in 67 minutes and the entire allocation was gone in two-and-a-half hours.

A new allocation, of about 3000 rooms for October, November, and December, will go live at 6pm on Tuesday.

“I will try on Tuesday,” Jull said from his home in Warkworth, north of Auckland.

“I’m not rating my chances – it is just a joke.”

Supplied Craig Jull, with his daughter, Sofia, when both were in Argentina. They haven't seen one another since January.

His daughter, Sofia, was born in Argentina, where he lived until earlier this year. He broke up with Sofia’s mother and has since remarried and had two more children.

“I stayed close to my daughter,” he said. But, with Argentinean economy hitting a storm of high inflation and recession, the decision was made to move home with his new family to New Zealand.

Sofia is moving with her mother to Sweden and the plan was for Jull visit her, or she would come to New Zealand, every few months.

“Ever since then it [has been] getting worse and worse to get people over here.”

The obvious solution would be for him to go to Argentina – where Sofia still was – to visit her.

“I've got two kids here so I can’t shoot over there to see her because I can’t get [back] in.”

His New Zealand-based children are aged 3 and 5. He has no idea when he will next see Sofia.

“I’m at the point of crying every time I speak to her. What can I tell her? At Christmas, I can’t see her?”

He had been waking in the early hours each day worrying about it.

He believed nobody really knew how many Kiwis were struggling in similar situations, as the numbers logging in last Monday didn’t account for those who saw no point in trying.