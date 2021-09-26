Tolerance for another lockdown 'dropping like a stone', says Waikato mayor

People line up to be tested for Covid-19 at Wharekawa Marae in Kaiaua after a remand prisoner tested positive.

Tolerance for another lockdown is “dropping like a stone” and the Government could lose control of Auckland if the super city is plunged back into level 4.

That’s the forecast from community leaders at the city’s southern border after a week in which upper Hauraki moved from level 2, to 4 and back down again.

The snap lockdown was ordered after a prisoner on remand was released to a home in Whakatīwai in the Hauraki district.

He later tested positive for Covid-19, as did four household contacts.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF At-home vaccinations are being offered to people in Canterbury who cannot visit Covid-19 vaccination clinics due to physical and mental disabilities.

READ MORE:

* Covid freedom relies on Waikato youth

* Covid-19 NZ: Modelling suggests 7000 deaths in a year even with 75 per cent of country jabbed

* Covid-19: What would a 90 per cent vaccination rate mean for New Zealand?



The week of alert level changes ended just as Research New Zealand released a survey which showed Kiwis generally supported lockdowns to eliminate Covid-19.

But Waikato district mayor Allan Sanson said lockdowns were “not a sustainable strategy”.

“Leading into Christmas if they said, sorry, we’re going back to level 4, I think you will find the Government won’t be able to contain Auckland.

“People will say, stuff you, I am fully vaccinated, why can’t I move around freely?”

Waikato Regional Council chairman Russ Rimmington said the Government had “done an outstanding job” when Covid-19 arrived.

“But my personal view is that there didn’t appear to be a strategy once the vaccination was available.

GOOGLE MAPS Whakatīwai and Kaiaua are near the northern edge of Waikato's border with Auckland.

“It was slow and staggered probably because they didn’t buy enough [vaccination shots] and we could have had 80 to 90 per cent of people vaccinated about six months ago.”

Rimmington said the country would not move back to level 4 because “people just won’t have it”.

“We’ve seen some people flouting the law in the lockdown and you would have to say tolerance is dropping like a stone.

Tom Lee/Stuff Waikato district mayor Allan Sanson said people have had enough of lockdowns and it’s no longer a viable measure to eliminate Covid-19.

“But I think soon we will have vaccinations up to that 80 per cent and we won’t need another level 4.”

The Research New Zealand survey of 1000 Kiwis aged 18 years and over was conducted between September 17-20 and asked two questions.

The first was whether the public thought the country should continue to use lockdowns to eliminate Covid-19.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Waikato Regional Council chairman Russ Rimmington said the Government was too slow rolling out the vaccination programme.

The second was whether vaccination should be mandatory for certain frontline groups, overseas visitors, restaurant and bar owners and businesses that request it.

The results showed 70 per cent supported lockdowns to eliminate the virus but most of that support, 40 per cent, was until the vaccination target was reached.

About 80 per cent agreed vaccination should be required for essential workers but there was less support to make it mandatory for businesses.

Half of the survey respondents thought unvaccinated people should not be disadvantaged in terms of where they can go and what they can do.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Former Prime Minister Sir John Key said New Zealand could no longer exist as a “smug hermit kingdom”.

Research NZ managing director Emanuel Kalafatelis said Aucklanders, along with Cantabrians, were the highest group of respondents who did not want lockdowns.

“I think you could use those two as proxies for your area [north Waikato] given the fact they have been pulled a number of ways.”

Kalafatelis said while 70 per cent supported lockdowns, 7 per cent wanted to return to life before Covid-19 with no lockdowns or rules.

A further 4 per cent were unsure. The balance, 19 per cent, wanted to stop lockdowns but were happy with rules to manage the spread of the virus.

“There appears to be a growing number of people in this group. I don’t have anything scientific to back that up but if we did the poll again I think that’s what we might see.”

Former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key in an opinion column for Stuff, said the Government and its health officials needed to change their approach to tackling Covid-19.

“The aim should no longer be to exist in a smug hermit kingdom, but to get back to a life where New Zealanders can travel overseas – for any reason – knowing they can return home when they want to, and where we again welcome visitors to this country.”

Key’s plan included incentives rather than threats, to increase the country’s vaccination numbers.

“Stop ruling by fear. Instead, reassure people that living with the virus is possible, as long as you’re vaccinated.”

Hauraki mayor Toby Adams said he liked the idea of incentives for vaccination.

“But I would have thought keeping alive would be a big enough incentive and so would getting back to normal life.

“There are people who are worried about the vaccination but I have listened to the experts like Dr Ashley Bloomfield, he is a medical professional and his advice is good enough for me.”