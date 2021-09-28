Auckland's Covid-19 alert level 3 isn't freedom, it's parole – with strict rules

Three buses - the first nicknamed "Shot Bro" - head out into the Auckland community on Thursday, taking the Covid-19 vaccination programme to the people.

OPINION: Auckland getting out of Covid-19 alert level 4 isn’t like getting out of jail.

It’s just getting out on parole. It means there are still rules to be followed, and the risk that you could end up back inside (level 4).

Having done such a good job for 35 days in level 4, a sunny weekend showed that many might have misunderstood the swinging open of the Covid-19 prison gates.

Heading for the beach and meeting friends in parks or outside popular cafes was never a goer in level 4, and that is one restriction in level 3 that didn’t change.

Did we get drunk on that intoxicating whiff of Covid-free life?

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Aucklanders enjoying the weather at Ōrewa Beach under alert level 3.

The first weekend of level 3 brought pictures of large numbers on popular city beaches like Mission Bay (although the proximity of “bubbles” was perhaps exaggerated by telephoto lenses).

Games of touch rugby have been repeatedly broken up by police taking an “education” approach to enforcing the regulations.

Out in the rural northwest, locals on a Facebook page described the road down to the popular Muriwai Beach and regional park as being like a motorway.

It was all a reminder that human nature is to go as far as what might be allowed, rather than stick with the recommended restrictions – stay at home, in your bubble, and do recreation close to home.

Before we start speculating on whether level 2 will come next week, there’s still quite a bit of discipline required.

This is perhaps the toughest bit – the halfway house between level 4 and the freedom of level 1.

Todd Niall/Stuff A ‘Stay Home’ sign at the roundabout of State Highway 16 and Muriwai Rd in Auckland’s northwest.

With so many people back to work under level 3 – in construction, manufacturing and distribution, and limited retail and hospitality – that focus for many on time with family has gone.

Many more Aucklanders will again be facing the juggle of working hours and childcare.

The daily case numbers continue to tick over – a little lower than at the height of level 4, but enough to remind Auckland that it is not done yet, no matter how much we feel we deserve a break.

Takeaway meals and drinks and a little more click and collect are small but welcome steps forward.

If Auckland can pretend it’s almost level 4 for another week and another weekend, then we really will be able to take a big step towards life as we knew just six weeks ago.

Daily vaccination rates have been holding up well, but at some point Auckland will hit that unknown number of people who are reluctant, remote, or just plain opposed.

We don’t yet know that it is inevitable we will hit whatever the acceptable number of people vaccinated is – whether it’s 90 per cent or more of those eligible.

It is still too soon to be tempted by political talk that there will be no return to alert level 4, or even 3, once enough Aucklanders are vaccinated.

Are we there yet? No. Just a little bit further.