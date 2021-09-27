Former border worker who lost her job after not getting jabbed loses High Court challenge

An unvaccinated border worker had lost her High Court review over whether she was unfairly dismissed.

A former Customs Services worker who challenged the loss of her job for not getting the Covid-19 vaccination has lost her case.

The woman, who has never said why she does not want the vaccination, had taken her case to the High Court after losing at the Employment Relations Authority where she was unable to convince the Authority that her dismissal was unjustified.

She was a temporary port worker sacked on May 31 because she chose not to get vaccinated.

A Government-issued public health order required all front-line workers to be vaccinated by midnight April 30 in order to continue being employed at border facilities.

She did not claim mandatory vaccinations were never justified, but rather the vaccination order was too wide and did not allow challenges to which roles were safe.

She had also claimed the normal checks and balances did not occur before a right protected under the Bill of Rights Act – the right to refuse medical treatment – was limited.

However, Justice Peter Churchman dismissed her arguments.

He was satisfied that the order was appropriate and it was not possible to characterise the use of a vaccination – the Pfizer one which has provisional approval for use – as being the equivalent of “medical experimentation”.

The judge said the claim that the order could have resulted in “mass terminations of employment” also seemed to be an over-statement.

“It is inconsistent with the applicant’s contention that over 95 per cent of her work colleagues were in fact vaccinated. A very small percentage of the applicant’s colleagues would, therefore, have faced termination of employment, assuming that they could not be redeployed.”

He also said there was no requirement in the New Zealand Bill of Rights or any other piece of legislation that said that secondary legislation could not contain a provision that limiting one or more rights set out in the bill of rights.

The judge said section 11 of the bill of rights provided that everyone had the right to refuse to undergo any medical treatment.

The court’s task in this case was to balance the benefit of the vaccine and the risk of being unvaccinated against any discrimination in relation to those affected, he said.

He dismissed the woman’s application and suppressed her name.