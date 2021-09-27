Seasonal workers from some Pacific Islands can skip MIQ next week

Vaccinated seasonal workers from some Pacific Islands can travel to New Zealand without going through managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) from next week.

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers from Vanuatu would be able to skip MIQ from October 4.

Quarantine-free entry would be extended to RSE workers from Samoa and Tonga from October 12.

There have been no community cases of Covid-19 in Samoa, Tonga or Vanuatu.

Instead of a two-week stay in MIQ, workers would complete a five-day isolation period at their place of work and undergo day zero and day five Covid-19 tests.

To be eligible, workers must have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before travelling and those who were not fully vaccinated must complete the process in New Zealand, Ardern said.

Ardern said the Government’s intention remained to broaden eligibility for quarantine-free travel from Samoa, Vanuatu and Tonga, as well as Tokalau.

“Starting with RSE workers enables us to trial what is a pseudo-form of shortened isolation in order to ensure safe entry to New Zealand and access both for these workers and for employers.”