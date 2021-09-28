Couple stranded in Queensland due to lack of MIQ spots may face $14k pension bill

Winston and Rae Wallace flew to Australia in mid-April to support their daughter and grandson who live in Queensland. Now they’re stuck overseas and at risk of losing their pensions.

A Kiwi couple stuck in Australia risk having their pensions stopped and may have to pay back thousands of dollars because they have been overseas too long.

The Wallaces – Rae, 79, and Winston, 81 – flew to Australia in mid-April, when travel was permitted, to support their daughter and grandson who live in Queensland

They were unable to return before the travel bubble closed in July but hoped to return on October 29.

Their flights were then cancelled, leaving them stranded and unable to get a space in a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility.

“It's a very difficult situation. It's very stressful,” Rae Wallace said.

“Our daughter was desperate for family support, we had no choice to come. It's all very well saying ‘it's your fault [you’re stuck overseas]’ but sometimes family take precedent over that.”

Under the law, a person is entitled to the first 26 weeks of their normal rate of superannuation while overseas, provided they return to New Zealand within 30 weeks.

The Wallaces have been told their payments will be suspended on October 22 and, if they are not able to return by November 11, they may have to repay six months’ worth of their pensions – estimated to be between $13,000 and $14,000.

“As you left New Zealand after March 26, we are not able to continue your New Zealand Superannuation payments beyond 26 weeks,” an email from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) said.

Rae Wallace notified MSD before they left New Zealand, not anticipating they would be away for so long.

“I wrote to say we were going over to Australia, and they asked for a date for us to return, as soon as we knew. That was fine.

“But then when I wrote back a fortnight ago they said our pension will shut down on the 21st of October, then we have four weeks to be home before our pension, may be, refunded.”

The couple, who were originally farmers in Southland, now live in Arrowtown.

They were fully vaccinated and the number of daily cases in Queensland was “very low”, Rae Wallace said.

“Why can't they allow flights between Queensland and the South Island?”

They woke at 5am to try to get a place in MIQ when the last allocation was released, but were unsuccessful. They tried again whe nthe next MIQ room release “lottery” went live at 6pm on Tuesday, but by 8pm Rae was 14,000th in the virtual queue and Winston was at 22,000. It was unlikely they would get a spot.

“It’s a terrible system,” Rae Wallace said.

“We feel for the other people who are in the same situation.”

MSD centralised services general manager Jason Dwen said no exemptions were available for people in the Wallaces’ situation.

“Closure of the travel bubble with Australia, other flight limitations due to Covid and difficulty securing a spot in MIQ, were all reasonably foreseeable before departure for anyone who left New Zealand within the past 30 weeks,” he said.

“There are no legislative provisions under which New Zealand Super and Veteran Pension clients who left New Zealand, and are now stuck in Australia solely due to closure of the travel bubble, could be paid any financial assistance by MSD.”

MSD could consider each case though as there may be other unforeseeable reasons a person may not be able to fly to New Zealand. For example, “there may have been a serious medical event that prevented their return”, he said.