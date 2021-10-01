Sick baby denied surgery as more than 81,000 people face delayed healthcare

Ten month-old Dominik needs grommets but his parents say they're being stonewalled and no-one can help them till the region moves to level 2. They say it's horrible to see their son suffer. (The family’s surname is withheld)

Sometimes when 10-month-old Dominik screams in the night, “it sounds like he’s dying”, his dad says.

Auckland parents Simon and Klara, whose surname has been withheld for privacy, say their son has been in pain for months. He has fluid trapped in both his ears and blood in his right ear, a specialist has told them.

It could be fixed with a 15-minute operation for grommets, but they’ve been told no-one can help them until the region shifts to alert level 2.

“He wakes up sometimes 10 times throughout the night. It’s really hard, mentally,” Klara said.

“It’s just really disheartening that it would be a quick solution and instant relief, but we have to sit around and wait for I don’t know how long.”

Dominik caught RSV during the outbreak at the beginning of winter, and was unwell for three weeks, Klara said.

With the ongoing crying, as well as managing a toddler, both parents are at their wits’ end.

“It’s been a comedy of errors without the comedy part,” Simon said.

Ten month-old Dominik needs grommets. Dominik is pictured with his mother and big sister, Eva, 4.

The pair said they’re not looking for special treatment, but are desperate for a clear way forward, saying the tens of thousands of New Zealanders facing delays to healthcare deserve clarity.

Figures to September 26 reveal an estimated 81,500 in the public system stand in line for surgeries, procedures and appointments delayed due to the Delta outbreak, according to the Ministry of Health.

The existing plans for ‘recovery’ have been impacted by the latest outbreak and national lockdowns, a Ministry spokesperson said.

“The Ministry is exploring options to support district health boards to re-set efforts on planned care delivery.”

Gisborne’s health board, Tairāwhiti, had the highest ratio of deferred procedures per head of population, postponing 28 per 1000 people, against a national average of 12 per 1000.

Asked why this was, chief executive Jim Green said postponements were made based “on risk to population in lockdown and to staff”.

“We retained priority one, high suspicion of cancer referrals and fracture clinic.”

The health board had a “low actual number of deferrals” for cancer-related referrals, he said. Those waiting would be rescheduled based on their level of need.

Tairāwhiti District Health Board chief executive Jim Green said patients are being rescheduled based on urgency.

“Priority will be based on urgency. Our clinical teams are regularly reviewing referrals and procedures, and we are making strong progress on ensuring timeliness.”

National’s health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti said an urgent plan is needed to clear the backlog.

Reti, who has been an outspoken critic of the government’s health reform plans, said the restructuring plan should be put on hold, its funding redirected, and the medical workforce buffered to cope.

“I would go to DHBs and say tell me, for a sum, how in six months you would fix this backlog.”

Dr Shane Reti is an outspoken critic of the plans to reform the health sector.

Health Minister Andrew Little said the Government had allocated an extra $90 million this year to help health boards catch up with the backlog, on top of the $282.5m in Budget 2020.

“We have also given DHBs an extra $50m to pay for any extra facilities they need to help them get on top of the waiting list.

“I’m advised DHBs and regions are already considering their approach to re-setting planned care and the Ministry is exploring options to support DHBs to re-set efforts on planned care delivery.”

Health Minister Andrew Little says health boards have been given funding top-ups to help address the backlog.

The total backlog from the first nationwide lockdown was about 180,000, which some DHBs were still dealing with at the time of the Delta outbreak.

Meanwhile Reti said he was hearing from frustrated people, some with cancer, anxious about the delays.

“For some people it will change the trajectory of their life, particularly with cancer, if they’re late getting treatment.”

Errors in health data

Figures Health Minister Andrew Little provided to National’s Dr Shane Reti through a written parliamentary question stated the number of deferred procedures during the first three weeks of lockdown was 62,829.

But following Stuff’s enquiries with MidCentral DHB, where deferrals appeared especially high, it became clear DHB figures had been added together, when they should have been read as running totals.

So while the table had MidCentral’s deferred procedures at more than 5000, the real number was half that, the DHB confirmed, and it was working with the Ministry to fix the error.

It’s unclear whether the error occurred at MidCentral or the Minstry’s end.

The Ministry confirmed other figures in the table were “accurate as reported”.

“Corrected numbers provided by MidCentral DHB will be provided to the Minister of Health, as part of our regular reporting on the health system response to Covid-19,” a Ministry spokesperson said.

Asked for a response on the botched figures, Little said: “The information provided in the Written Parliamentary Question response was based on the data as submitted by MidCentral DHB at the time.”