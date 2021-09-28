Covid-19: Tourism business offers free school holiday entry to vaccinated visitors

A Central Otago tourism business is offering free entry to Covid-19 vaccinated people during the school holidays, but has been surprised by a social media backlash.

Highlands Motorsport Park chief executive Josie Spillane​ said the offer was posted on social media on Monday as a way of encouraging New Zealanders to get the jab.

It covered free entry to the Cromwell-based motorsport park museum, which normally costs $30 for adults and is free for accompanying children.

The company would not be making any money out of the promotion, Spillane said.

Supplied/Stuff Highlands chief executive Josie Spillane has offered free entry for vaccinated people as a means to support the national vaccination programme.

“We just wanted to play our part in promoting the positivity of the vaccination programme ... and encourage kiwis to use the tools we have been given to fight this pandemic.”

New Zealanders getting vaccinated was the key to businesses and events operating in the future, and for tourism to resume, she said.

The company had more than 110 staff across four businesses throughout New Zealand and was determined to keep them all employed.

However, the Covid-19 level 3 lockdown in Auckland meant Game Over in Albany was closed and Hampton Downs Motorsport Park was operating limited hours.

Ross Hyde/Supplied Grand Prix racing at Hampton Downs earlier this year.

“Vaccination is going to be the way out for our businesses,” she said.

It would also protect the vulnerable and help avoid lockdowns in future, she said.

While many social media responses were supportive of the free entry offer, she was surprised some people threatened to boycott the business over it.

The company’s intention was not to exclude anybody.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts says many tourism businesses are planning to allow only vaccinated customers in a few months.

“You can choose to show your card at reception and receive free entry or choose not to show it or not to be vaccinated and pay $30.

“This is simply our way of promoting the message that vaccination is really important for the team of 5 million.”

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts said many tourism operators were planning to allow only vaccinated customers, probably from the beginning of next year, after most people had been given a chance to get vaccinated.

Operators had a legal responsibility to keep their staff safe, he said.

Supplied Highlands is giving free entry to its popular museum over the school holidays to Covid-19 vaccinated adults.

“If you determine the best way to do that is to keep away unvaccinated customers then you’re entitled to deny service to anyone who’s not vaccinated.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said vaccine certificates may be needed for some events so New Zealanders could enjoy a normal summer.

Spillane said the offer at Highlands would extend to people who were unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons and children could get in for free on a family pass regardless.

Entry included access to the virtual reality room, mini golf, playground and balance bikes.