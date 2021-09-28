Covid-19: Waitākere Hospital staff stood down after contact with confirmed case

The one unlinked Covid-19 case from today's announcement is the person who presented to Waitākere Hospital with symptoms on Monday.

Five staff members of Auckland’s Waitākere Hospital have been stood down after contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

The Covid-19 case presented at the hospital in West Auckland on Monday evening and soon returned a positive test.

The news comes as eight new cases of the virus are reported in the community.

An update given to Waitematā District Health Board staff by hospital director Mark Sherpherd confirmed the case was a man who began vomiting shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the man remained unlinked to the current Delta outbreak as of Tuesday.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A person who tested positive for Covid-19 presented at Waitākere Hospital’s emergency department on Monday.

The man had arrived at the hospital’s emergency department and was “rapidly assessed” and moved into an “appropriate” area.

Once his test had come back positive, he was transferred to North Shore Hospital.

“That is the usual operational plan at Waitākere,” Bloomfield said.

The man is now being cared for at North Shore Hospital in a negative pressure ventilation room with appropriate protections in place.

As well as the five emergency department staff, Bloomfield said eight patients who remained at Waitākere Hospital were considered contacts of the case.

Shepherd said these patients were being treated as close contacts and all appropriate precautions were in place.

Bloomfield said the hospital staff had been stood down while further assessment by officials was made.

The emergency department remained open on Monday evening, but ambulances were diverted to North Shore Hospital while a deep-clean was undertaken, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the Covid-19 case remained unlinked to the current Delta outbreak.

The department is now fully operational again.

On Friday, another case of Covid-19 presented at Waitākere Hospital.

A DHB spokesperson said the person was put into isolation in a separate area for patients with Covid-19 symptoms.

Following a positive test, the patient was moved to a negative pressure room and had since been discharged to a managed isolation and quarantine facility.

Advice from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service was that the overall exposure risk to other patients and staff was low, the spokesperson said.