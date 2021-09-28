Tauranga leaders cautious over Covid in wastewater

The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield encourages those in Tauranga and the surrounding areas to get tested after a positive wastewater result was returned.

Tauranga leaders are worried after Covid-19 was detected in the city’s wastewater, but hopeful it could be a false alarm.

A wastewater sample collected in Tauranga on September 23 has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday.

Follow up samples from Tauranga and Mount Maunganui were taken on Tuesday morning, with results expected on Thursday.

Additional samples are also being taken from nearby areas including Paeroa, Waihi Beach, Katikati, Matamata, Te Puke and Maketū.

Wastewater samples are sent to ESR for testing.

Brent Gilpin, a senior scientist at ESR, said the level of the virus in the sample collected from Tauranga on September 23 “is considered very low”.

“In this case, ESR conducted a repeat analysis of the samples due to the initial low-level detection of the virus,” Gilpin said.

“A sample from Tauranga was previously analysed on Tuesday, 21 September. No virus was detected.”

People in the greater Tauranga area are being asked to have a Covid-19 test if they have any symptoms of the illness.

He said wastewater in Tauranga is currently tested twice a week.

In the past two weeks ESR has tested wastewater sampled from 14 collection points in the Bay of Plenty.

Tauranga City Council Commission Chair Anne Tolley said the detection of Covid-19 in Tauranga wastewater “is obviously concerning”.

Tolley said the outcomes of further tests taken on Tuesday morning will clarify the situation but in the meantime she urged residents who have symptoms or have been at a location of interest to get a Covid test.

Matt Cowley, chief executive of Tauranga Chamber of Commerce, said everyone will be hoping it is similar to the Christchurch false alarm in August.

“Hopefully, it’s someone who was no longer infectious but was still shedding the virus after their MIQ isolation,” Cowley said.

People in the greater Tauranga area – including Mount Maunganui – are being asked to get a Covid test if they are symptomatic, or have been at a location of interest in the Tauranga, Waikato, Auckland, or Upper Hauraki areas.

The locations of Interest are on the ministry’s website.

Testing centres in the area will be open extended hours on Tuesday, with additional testing centres being set up on Wednesday to manage increased demand.

Locations of testing centres can be found on Healthpoint.co.nz.

Workers who travel frequently across the Auckland boundary are being asked to check they are up-to-date with their regular testing.

People who have symptoms should isolate and get a test.

There are no managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Tauranga. The closest are in Hamilton and Rotorua.

At the 1pm briefing on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked if people in the Bay of Plenty should be preparing for an increase in alert levels.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked if Bay of Plenty residents should be preparing for a lift in alert levels. She answered “no”.

Ardern answered, “No.”

Because there was a Covid outbreak in Auckland that meant there were more things that needed to be chased down, Ardern said.

It couldn't be ruled out, for instance, that someone who has had Covid in the past may be continuing to shed the virus.

“People can help us by getting tested.”

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said “there’s nothing to indicate there’s anything happening”.

The result was not being attributed to an Auckland truck driver who visited Tauranga earlier in September, then later tested positive for Covid, Bloomfield said.

“We think it’s too far down the track.”

University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said while the positive wastewater test is flagging a potential problem, it is still early days.

He said health authorities are doing the right thing by encouraging people to get tested and then repeating the wastewater testing and doing it more often, in more places.

“That’s basically all you’d do at this stage because you’d only consider additional measures if you had evidence there was an infected person in the community.”

A positive wastewater test result did not signify that, Baker said.

“We know that people who have recovered can excrete virus fragments for many weeks.”

However, he said wastewater testing is still a valuable warning system.

“We wouldn’t be investing millions of dollars in this surveillance if it wasn’t useful,” Baker said.

“It has the huge benefit that it doesn’t require infected people who have symptoms to present for testing, and it can pick up people who don’t have any symptoms at all.”

Ross Giblin University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said while the positive wastewater test is flagging a potential problem, it is still early days.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board’s Covid-19 incident controller Trevor Richardson said additional testing capacity has been made available at GP practices that are already providing Covid-19 tests.

“These practices will extend testing hours depending on demand,” Richardson said.

“Testing capacity across the region is managed on an ongoing basis and additional capacity, including large scale community testing facilities, can be stood up immediately depending on demand.”

Matt Cowley, chief executive of Tauranga Chamber of Commerce, said “it would be devastating for the business community if the worst-case situation was true”.

“Many are ramping back up after lockdown. Eateries and retailers have replenished their shelves and have recruited staff that some had to let go during the last lockdown.”

He said winters are seasonally quiet for the local tourism and hospitality sector as they make most of their income in the summer months.

“The timing of lockdowns after a quiet winter are tough for these sectors when cash reserves are seasonally at their most vulnerable.

“Let’s be vigilant, contact trace, mask up, so if there is a case locally it won’t take weeks to stamp out like Auckland is currently experiencing.”

Supplied Matt Cowley, chief executive of Tauranga Chamber of Commerce.

ESR’s Brent Gilpin said there are several possible explanations for this Covid-19 wastewater detection, including post-infectious shedding by someone released from MIQ or from an individual in the community.

“ESR's agreed protocol when low levels are detected (such as in this instance) is to progress with a second round of testing,” he said.

“If a second test is positive, it would signal the probability of community cases and potentially transmission (even if only within a household). However, we have also had previous initial detections in samples (New Plymouth and Wellington) without the presentation of any cases.”

Gilpin said a recent ESR study highlighted when ten individuals were actively shedding the virus in a catchment of 100,000 individuals, there was a high likelihood of detecting viral RNA in wastewater.

“With less cases – potentially from just a single case – it may still be possible to detect the virus,” he said.

“A detection of the virus can provide early warning of the need for increased local vigilance and clinical testing and allow health authorities to target public health advice to prevent transmission, including encouraging persons with any Covid symptoms to get tested, use of the COVID-19 app, wearing a mask and the need for physical distancing where possible.”