Tauranga wastewater tests positive for Covid virus

The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield encourages those in Tauranga and the surrounding areas to get tested after a positive wastewater result was returned.

A wastewater sample collected in Tauranga on September 23 has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the Ministry of Health says.

Follow up samples from Tauranga and Mount Maunganui were taken on Tuesday morning, with results expected on Thursday.

Additional samples are also being taken from nearby areas including Paeroa, Waihi Beach, Katikati, Matamata, Te Puke and Maketu.

David White/Stuff People in the greater Tauranga area are asked to have a Covid-19 test if they have any symptoms of the illness. The picture shows testing at Clover Park in South Auckland.

People in the greater Tauranga area – including Mt Maunganui – are being asked to get a Covid test if they are symptomatic, or have been at a location of interest in the Tauranga, Waikato, Auckland, or Upper Hauraki areas.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 has been detected in wastewater – so what does that actually mean?

* Covid-19: Daily wastewater testing rolled out in Hamilton, Taranaki amid new cases

* Covid-19: Wastewater tests show no traces of virus in community



The locations of Interest are on the ministry’s website.

Testing centres in the area will be open extended hours on Tuesday, with additional testing centres being set up on Wednesday to manage increased demand.

Locations of testing centres in the affected areas can be found on Healthpoint.co.nz.

Workers who travel frequently across the Auckland boundary are asked to check they are up-to-date with their regular testing.

People who have symptoms should isolate and get a test.

There are no managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Tauranga. The closest are in Hamilton and Rotorua.

At the 1pm briefing on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked if people in the Bay of Plenty should be preparing for an increase in alert levels.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked if Bay of Plenty residents should be preparing for a lift in alert levels. She answered “no”.

Ardern answered, "No."

Because there was a Covid outbreak in Auckland that meant there were more things that needed to be chased down, Ardern said.

It couldn't be ruled out, for instance, that someone who has had Covid in the past may be continuing to shed the virus.

"People can help us by getting tested."

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said “there’s nothing to indicate there’s anything happening”.

The result was not being attributed to an Auckland truck driver who visited Tauranga earlier in September, then later tested positive for Covid, Bloomfield said.

“We think it’s too far down the track.”