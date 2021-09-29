'90%, we're worth it' Canterbury businesses get behind Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Organisers of one the biggest summer festivals won't hold the event unless it can operate under level one rules.

Canterbury, it’s time to get vaccinated.

An ambitious campaign has been launched to get 90 per cent of eligible Cantabrians jabbed by Labour Weekend – in less than four weeks time.

Businesses have thrown their weight behind the plan, which aims to make Canterbury the most Covid-19 protected region in the country.

Among those backing the campaign is Roger Gray, chief executive of Lyttelton Port Company (LPC), who said Cantabrians should “roll-up their sleeves and get vaccinated”.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Canterbury behind other main centres on vaccine roll-out

* Covid-19: New vaccine clinic focuses on boosting rates for Māori in Canterbury

* National MP brands text invite to young Māori for Covid-19 jab race-based



Canterbury has 474,000 people aged 12 and over and so far 80 per cent have had or booked their first jab.

Of the remaining 20 per cent, it is estimated two-thirds are “complacent” and one-third are “hesitant”.

There is low vaccination coverage among Canterbury’s youth, Māori, Pasifika and Asian populations.

For those still needing to book, there is a lot of spare capacity. On Tuesday there were about 2000 unused vaccination slots across the region.

Local marketing and communications company Harvey Cameron has collaborated with the Canterbury Clinical Network, the Canterbury District Health Board and the Canterbury Chamber of Commerce to produce a quick fire campaign – dubbed ‘90%​ Canterbury – we’re worth it’ – within days.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Roger Gray, chief executive of Lyttelton Port Company, says many staff have been vaccinated at an on-site clinic.

Harvey Cameron chief executive Cam Murchison said there would be a range of materials that could be used by groups wanting to promote the Covid-19 vaccine, such as schools, churches, and workplaces.

“Frankly getting to 90 per cent is the best thing we can all do to make sure our city and our region gets on with it and can return to a new normal,” Murchison said.

Staff had been working hard to come up with a strategy to make sure “we pick up the most vulnerable and the remaining people to get them vaccinated and protected”.

A recent surge in demand for bookings at the region’s 100 community clinics had slowed in the past two weeks.

Groups identified as having lower rates of uptake include those aged 20 to 30, people in areas of high deprivation and residents of east Christchurch.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Cantabrians are being encouraged to book for their Covid-19 jab to get 90 per cent of the region protected.

At a meeting hosted by the Canterbury Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Canterbury health board boss Peter Bramley told business, media and health leaders the organisation had the capacity to deliver the needed vaccines.

“We just need our community to front up.”

Murchison said the key campaign messages were about keeping the city open for business, students in schools, and our vulnerable safe.

It was unclear how the campaign would be paid for.

“We’re just rolling our sleeves up, and we’re not worrying about that side of things. That will take care of itself in getting our city open.”

The campaign was designed to reach people who were yet to get their first vaccine, or make a booking.

“It’s critical that we talk to our young, our vulnerable, our respective communities in the voice that they understand but also that we work with the influencers that they respect within their groups to take that message to their communities.”

The group representing Ngāi Tahu​ on the Canterbury health board, Mana Whenua Ki Waitaha​, said they were not aware of the campaign.

Chair Michelle Turrall said suggestions from the group – including pop-up vaccine clinics at kapa haka and Manu Kōrero events, and re-purposing oral health vans as clinics to visit sports games – had not been listened to by the health board until recently.

The group, in partnership with the University of Otago Māori/Indigenous Health Institute, was already taking mobile vaccine clinics to marae and kura in the region, which had been hugely successful, she said.

‘This is a wellness issue’

Ninety-five percent of border-facing staff (more than 300) have already been vaccinated at Lyttelton Port and support is being given to other workers who also want to get jabbed.

Under the Covid-19 public health response order, it is mandatory for workers at the border and in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) settings to be vaccinated.

Port chief executive Roger Gray said they reached 95 per cent through a combination of education, an on-site vaccination clinic and working with trade unions.

“Our four unions have been amazing in supporting us on this journey, and they were key to assisting in the communication and answering questions.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff More than 300 border workers at Lyttelton Port have received their Covid-19 vaccination.

Medical officer of health Dr Ramon Pink also visited Lyttelton Port several times to meet with staff and answer questions.

The 5 per cent of border workers who declined to be vaccinated had been redeployed to other areas of the port, Gray said.

“There are still some people who are hesitant, and we respect that, and we're working through it.”

Many port staff who did not work at the border had also had one or two jabs.The exact figure was not available as non-border workers were not legally required to declare if they had been vaccinated or not.

Other Canterbury businesses that wanted to support staff to get vaccinated should “sit down with Canterbury DHB” and “arrange workplace vaccinations” where possible, Gray said.

“This is a wellness issue for the workforce, the community and for the country.”

Covid would “inevitably” get into the community, but “the more of us who are vaccinated, then the safer we'll all be”.

“It also will allow an improvement in economic activity and getting the country back on its feet, so it's really important.”