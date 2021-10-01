Former Invercargill woman again misses MIQ spot

Tens of thousands of kiwis look to try and get an MIQ room whenever they become availible. [File photo]

Belinda Young wants a New Zealand wedding but is still at the mercy of MIQ availability.

She is a specialist teacher for children with dyslexia in London, and this week for a second time in about a week she and her partner Kurt Reid could not get an MIQ room.

Thousands of rooms became available at 6pm New Zealand time on Tuesday. Young, formerly of Invercargill, said she was number 13,000 in the queue and Reid, originally from Napier, was 16,000.

“Just another week of heart break,” she said.

All the slots for October, November and December were filled within hours as 31,319 people vied for the 3718 spots.

Young and Reid had planned to get married in March 2021, but decided relatively early to postpone to 2022.

They now had plans for a Wānaka wedding in January, but that was likely to be cancelled, she said.

“... organising a wedding abroad is hard enough, but having to coordinate one postponement, and a likely cancellation is both stressful and expensive.”

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces a lift on the pause of MIQ booking and a new system for reserving a room. (First published September 15, 2021)

Three years ago Young’s father died unexpectedly, and she had planned to see her father’s headstone for the first time, and scatter his ashes in March 2020.

Not seeing family and friends made the grieving process much longer and more painful, Young said.

The “draining and exhausting” process of booking an MIQ room had become a disheartening full-time job, she said.

Even during lockdown, she went to work each day.

For two months, she said she and Reid refreshed the booking website constantly from 5am to 11pm.

When another batch of rooms became available on September 20, Young’s place in the line was 21,989, as people from all over the world vied for about 3000 spots.

“With no clear communication on the dates and times of releases, this was extremely inefficient and tiring,” she said.