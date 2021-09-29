Covid-19: Papakura High School teacher promoting 'natural remedies' in class

The Pfizer vaccine’s provisional consent came with 58 conditions, but none of them mean it’s unsafe

An anti-vax school teacher is under the microscope for promoting "natural remedies" to kids in class.

Papakura High School principal Simon Craggs said he became aware of an incident on Monday after details were posted on Facebook.

Erika Muna Lee, who teaches at the high school, publicly posted that she had had a wānanga with year 9 students about Covid-19 and what it was.

Lee, whose has shared anti-vaccination messages on her Facebook page including a picture which says: “Unmasked, untested, unvaxxed and unafraid”, posted that she told students how Covid-19 could affect their bodies and discussed natural remedies for how to manage symptoms of the virus.

She wrote: “I showed them our Wai-Rakau (natural remedies) with ancient knowledge of how we can manage any symptom this virus can present.

“It is so empowering to walk in that place of knowledge, responsibility, and ownership of one’s own optimum health,” she wrote.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Papakura High School principal Simon Craggs said the matter was being dealt with internally.

Craggs said the school was dealing with the matter “internally”.

When asked if that meant an investigation was under way, Craggs said employment-related matters could not be discussed.

However, Craggs said the school was hosting a pop-up vaccination event on Thursday and Friday, in conjunction with Manurewa Marae, Auckland Council and other health authorities.

“This shows the board’s commitment to getting our school community vaccinated,” he said.

Fiona Goodall/Stuff Erika Muna Lee, pictured in 2011, posted on social media about giving year 9 students natural remedies for Covid-19 symptoms. (File photo)

Helen Hurst from the Ministry of Education said school leaders hold a “respected and trusted” role in their communities.

If schools and school communities saw something potentially wrong or misleading about Covid-19 or the vaccine, Hurst said it could be reported to Cert NZ or if it was on social media, it could be reported to the platform.

“In this instance, the school is supporting its community to get vaccinated by hosting a pop-up vaccination event.

“We will continue to provide all schools, kura and early learning services with the latest public health advice through our regular bulletins.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Papakura High School would host the Shot Cuzz vaccination bus on Thursday and Friday to encourage its community to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

When contacted, Lee said she had no comment to make.

The Shot Cuzz vaccination bus will be parked up at Papakura High School, and $10,000 worth of kai packs including fresh food, non-perishables and hygiene kits provided by Kootuitui ki Papakura​ Trust will be handed out.

New World Southmall would also be supplying $5000 worth of food packages.