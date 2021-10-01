Covid 19: The push to get Marlborough's youth vaccinated

Getting vaccinated was a no-brainer for Marlborough Boys’ College student Sekope Filihia, left, and head boy Jack Flynn.

Marlborough Boys’ College student Sekope Filihia and head boy Jack Flynn are among some of Blenheim’s youth that have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

It was easy and painless, they said, and something they felt was necessary to protect themselves and their whānau.

Those in charge of the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out are pushing to get more young people vaccinated, which will see pop-up clinics at Bohally Intermediate and Marlborough Girls’ College next month.

Bohally Intermediate School principal Nicky Cameron-Dunn said they wanted to open their doors, outside school hours, to support health authorities in the vaccination roll-out.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Schools, community halls host vaccination clinics

* Covid-19: Vaccinations hit road in race to get Nelson-Marlborough fully protected for summer

* Covid-19: New vaccine data shows first doses have doubled in Auckland and Wellington since Delta outbreak



“We are happy for parents and students, and whānau to attend that centre, but we recognise that vaccination is a personal choice,” Cameron-Dunn said.

“For some people it [school] might be a convenient place or a safe place they are familiar with, if they’re anxious.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Bohally Intermediate prinicipal Nicky Cameron-Dunn says they recognise vaccination was a personal choice, but wanted to open their doors for anyone that wanted one.

She said quite a few of the students who were eligible for the vaccination would have already had it, but the clinic might be an opportunity for students and whānau to get their second dose.

“We’re open to it, because they already use schools for vaccinating with MMR (measles), and HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination, so it’s not unusual for this to happen.”

Marlborough Boys’ College principal John Kendal said they would support any initiative to get as many students vaccinated as possible.

“Our take is lead by the Ministry of Health,” Kendal said.

STUFF Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says 78 per cent of cases in the Delta outbreak, who were eligible for the vaccine, had not been jabbed.

“We’re pro vaccination, but certainly we haven’t got a line, and nor can we at this stage, to say that it’s compulsory, that isn’t the approach that we’re taking.”

Kendal said the roll-out was about positive messaging around the importance of the vaccination.

“We’ll play our part, and if there are initiatives that support schools to increase the levels of vaccination, from a leadership point of view, I’m 100 per cent behind that,” he said.

“If we are all vaccinated, we know that can only be a positive thing.”

MAIA HART/STUFF Marlborough Boys' College principal John Kendal says the school will support any initiative to help get more people vaccinated.

Kendal said he had his first dose when he was in Nelson for a kapa haka competition.

“I said, yeah, why not. It was there and easy to do, so I got it done.”

Marlborough Boys’ College student Sekope Filihia said he was initially scared to get the vaccine after some of the messaging that was being spread on social media.

“Then I had a chat with Mum and Dad. I have a little sister, she can't take it, she's only three.

“So I did it to protect myself and her, and it protects the community as well.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Marlborough Boys’ College student Sekope Filihia says he chose to get the vaccine to protect his three year old sister.

“Most Pasifika people, they’re quite scared, if you look in the media and that. But you just have to talk with the family, that’s the best thing you can do.”

Head boy Jack Flynn said getting the vaccine was about protection for himself and the community.

“I think the chat [around vaccines] is pretty positive around the school.

“It’s important to try to get your information from reliable sources, and don’t read into some of the fearmongering and that sort of thing.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Marlborough Boys’ College head boy Jack Flynn had his first vaccine at the pop-up Stadium 2000 vaccination centre over lockdown.

“But I think people should be getting it, and I guess if you can help them to dissect the information that’s important.”

Queen Charlotte College principal Betty Whyte said principals in Marlborough have taken a collective approach in how to support the vaccine roll-out.

Whyte said they would make it possible to have on-site vaccinations for students if that needed to happen in the future.

She said many of her students had already been vaccinated, especially those that worked at places such as supermarkets.

Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu, the charitable trust set up by the eight iwi of Te Tauihu to help Covid recovery brought together a rangatahi (youth) advisory group to provide input to and lead some of the Karawhiua (Give It Heaps) campaign.

The rangatahi group, supported by Te Piki Oranga and Nelson Marlborough District Health Board, have organised Kai and Kōrero events (Food and Talk) “by rangatahi, for rangatahi”, with one on Thursday at Queen Charlotte College.

As at September 27, 79 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough had had their first dose, and 45 per cent their second. Of the country’s total population , 65 per cent have had their first dose, and 36 per cent their second.

The Government has indicated that it wants vaccine rates of around 90 per cent of the eligible population reached – which is around 77 per cent of the full population.