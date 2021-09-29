Retirement commissioner comes out to bat for Kiwis in pension crisis after getting stuck in Australia

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield report 45 new cases in Auckland.

New Zealand’s Retirement Commissioner has come out to bat for retired Kiwis trapped in Australia who face having their pensions stopped, describing the situation is “shocking”.

Jane Wrightson said it’s “appalling” and there’s a “strong case for special consideration” for pensioners who are unable to return as they cannot secure a place in a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility.

“We have wage subsidies, we've got business support, I don't know why we would punish senior New Zealanders,” she said.

“It’s disappointing to hear examples of added pressures being put on superannuitants who are struggling to get back into New Zealand as a result of the trans-Tasman bubble being paused.”

The issue came to light after Stuff reported on the Wallaces, a South Island couple who are stuck in Queensland and risk having their pension stopped because they have been offshore for too long.

They are also facing a possible repayment bill, estimated to be up to $14,000.

Under the law, a person is entitled to the first 26 weeks of their normal rate of superannuation while overseas, provided they return to New Zealand within 30 weeks.

The reason for this “longstanding policy” is to prevent New Zealanders from living overseas for a long time and claiming their pension, Wrightson said.

“That’s a very reasonable policy, but this is not a reasonable time and an inflexible approach is really unhelpful.”

Wrightson said “there is strong case for compassion” and will now lobby the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), taking the matter to minister Carmel Sepuloni, if need be.

“I will be asking them to move away from a hard and fast approach and be sympathetic to individual circumstances.”

Rae Wallace, 79, and husband Winston, 81, travelled to Australia while the travel bubble was open to support their daughter and grandson but cannot secure a place in MIQ to return.

They have been told their pension payments will be suspended on October 22 and, if they do not return by November 11, they may have to repay six months’ worth of their pensions – estimated to be between $13,000 and $14,000.

“I'm very sympathetic to them,” said Wrightson.

“They are senior New Zealanders, they have gone over to help family, they took a risk, no question, but the inability to get back, which I think is going to last some months, that is not foreseeable.”

“I don't think anybody could have predicted the MIQ problem that has blown-up in the way it has.”

Wrightson said she flew to Sydney for business when the travel bubble was open.

“Even if you knew there was a risk, I don't think anybody could have foreseen not being able to get home, in effect until 2022.”

MSD centralised services general manager Jason Dwen said no exemptions were available for people in the Wallaces’ situation.

But Wrightson said there is a “strong case for special consideration to support superannuitants trying to return home”, by maintaining their pension income and not seeking refunds.

“This is not an overpayment situation.

“We are supporting businesses and workers with special Covid-related support, and equivalent support for seniors does not seem to be any different to me.”

MSD’s George van Ooyen, group general manager of client service support, said “there are no legislative provisions” to allow New Zealand Super and Veteran Pension clients who are now stuck in Australia “solely due to closure of the travel bubble” to receive financial assistance from MSD.

“We appreciate the difficult circumstances of this couple and others in similar situations,” he said.

“We’re very limited in what we can do. Our ability to pay pensions to New Zealanders outside of the country is only permitted under certain circumstances, as defined in the New Zealand Superannuation and Retirement Income Act 2001.”