Covid-19: Meth users add pressure to busy emergency departments during lockdown

People high on methamphetamine are turning up at emergency departments during lockdown, adding to the pressure on hospitals, a top doctor says.

Last year’s lockdown disrupted the methamphetamine supply chain, but Auckland’s lockdown hasn’t had as much of an impact on the market this year.

“Meth is becoming measurable, noticeable in presentations to ED,” emergency department physician and president of the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine John Bonning said.

“Patients are agitated. The meth really winds people up and they are very labour-intensive.”

Meth is causing more admissions to busy emergency departments, according to a top ED doctor.

Auckland’s emergency departments were seeing a “relatively high” number of presentations, but elsewhere in the country it wasn’t as significant and was more “background noise”, he said.

Viral respiratory illness and flu had reduced as a result of pandemic measures like social distancing and extra handwashing, but it didn’t take the pressure off emergency departments who were also busy with more mental health presentations, he said.

“There is a slight drop in flu and respiratory illness, but it's taken up by other stuff– trauma [injuries] and otherwise, alcohol, drugs,” he said.

There had been an increase in mental health patients in emergency departments in the last five years, but this has been “accelerated in the pandemic”, he said.

Alcohol and drug users were an unnecessary burden on the system, and tended to increase in the summer months, he said. But people suffering with mental illness needed more support.

“We would love all of them to have care and treatment in the community before they deteriorate, and we would love not to be the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff,” he said.

Annual snapshots taken at 2am on a Saturday night showed 16 per cent of patients needed care as a result of alcohol. About 2 per cent were there due to methamphetamine use, but this was up from 0.7 per cent in previous years.

Alcohol-related admissions could relate to assaults, car crashes, or falling through glass windows, he said.

“In the last lockdown the police had a bit of control over the meth supply. I don't think they have this time, so the meth presentations are up.”

A police spokeswoman said there were shortages of methamphetamine during last year’s lockdown after supply chains were disrupted, but this hadn’t happened during this lockdown.

Wastewater testing showed meth consumption was back, but not to levels seen before the pandemic.

“We understand that the availability of drugs like meth haven't been so badly impacted in this latest lockdown,” she said.