Icecreams and vouchers used as sweeteners for Covid-19 vaccination

West Coasters are being offered incentives like free icecreams and vouchers to get vaccinated for Covid-19 before Christmas.

The West Coast District Health Board’s (DHB) Philip Wheble said residents were being “called to arms” to get vaccinated at two drive-through vaccination clinics on Saturday and Sunday.

Those who got their first dose before the end of October could be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

The DHB would hold a random prize draw at the weekend’s clinic for vaccinated residents, offering 25 vouchers from a range of local businesses.

SUPPLIED The West Coast DHB will be give out free icecreams at its Covid-19 vaccination event in Westport this weekend. (File photo)

“We realise the Westport community has dealt with a lot over the past couple of months as a result of the recent flood event [in July] and so getting vaccinated might not be a high priority at the moment,” Wheeble said.

“We want to give a little back to those who are able to make the time to help protect their community from Covid-19,” he said.

The drive-through vaccination events would be held at Westport’s Pulse Energy Recreation Centre on Saturday and Sunday and again six weeks later on November 13 and 14.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Two drive-through Covid vaccination clinics will be held in Westport on Saturday and Sunday. (File photo)

“West Coast Soft Serve will be on-site dishing out icecreams to everyone who has been vaccinated,” Wheeble said.

“All you need to do is show your Covid-19 vaccination sticker and if you have brought your kids they can have a free icecream too.”

Bookings are open now for 1400 vaccination appointment slots, but people could show up without a booking between 10am and 4pm on either day.

Bookings can be made online at www.BookMyVaccine.nz or by calling the National Booking team on 0800 28 29 26 (8am to 8pm, seven days). Vaccinations are free.