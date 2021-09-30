Covid-19: Auckland's Henderson and Papakura now 'suburbs of interest'

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says Henderson and Papakura are now suburbs of interest.

Auckland’s Henderson and Papakura have been added to a list of Covid-19 ‘suburbs of interest’.

It comes as 19 cases of the virus are reported in the community.

Of these, 18 are in Auckland and one is in upper Hauraki.

While the two suburbs were added to the suburbs of interest list, Ōtara had been removed, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 19 new cases in Delta community outbreak, including student in upper Hauraki

* Covid-19: Only 7 per cent tested in Auckland’s suburbs of interest

* Covid-19: Auckland testing stations nearly deserted despite 'get swabbed' plea



Residents of Henderson and Papakura are now being asked to be tested for the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Residents of Auckland’s Henderson and Papakura are asked to get a Covid-19 test.

The other suburbs of interest that remain in Auckland are Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Manurewa and Mt Wellington/Sylvia Park.

Bloomfield said the request for testing was to both find symptomatic cases and undertake surveillance testing to check if there was any unidentified chains of transmission.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said these new suburbs of interest were a reminder that the outbreak was not just in one area of Tāmaki Makaurau.

“We have a cluster in West Auckland,” Ardern said, and everyone needed to be on “high alert”.

“If you have symptoms, please be tested but particularly [those in] Henderson and Papakura.”

Despite officials pleading with residents who live in suburbs of interest to get tested, just 7 per cent of the populations had done so.

When Ōtara was still on the list, a Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre spokeswoman said it had tested 12,974 residents from the city’s suburbs of interest since last Monday.

It equated to 7 per cent of the 183,729 people who lived in the areas.