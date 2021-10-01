Covid-19: Auckland boundary likely to continue if alert level drops, but where is it?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says even if Auckland drops to alert level 2, removing the regional boundary is not under consideration.

The boundary that cuts Auckland off from the rest of the country is likely to stay even if the region moves down alert levels next week.

Cabinet will meet on Monday to discuss the latest information relating to the current Delta outbreak and get advice from Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield about moving Auckland to alert level 2.

But on Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said removing the boundary that surrounds Auckland, and the police checkpoints that came with it, would not be considered.

“I know that will be hard to hear,” she said.

So where exactly is Auckland’s boundary?

Police operate a checkpoint to separate Auckland and Northland, south of Kaiwaka.

Cutting Auckland off to Northland in the north, police checkpoints are located at:

Black Swamp Rd near Mangawhai

Twin Coast Highway, north of Coal Hill Rd

Twin Coast Highway and Cames Rd

Twin Coast Highway and Ryan Rd

State Highway 1 and Twin Coast Highway

Cutting Auckland off to Waikāto in the south, police checkpoints are located at:

East Coast Rd near Waharau Regional Park

Mangatawhiri Rd/Koheroa Rd/State Highway 2 off ramp (all east and westbound traffic)

Mercer off ramp/Koheroa Rd (southbound traffic on State Highway 1 and Mercy Ferry Rd)

State Highway 1/Oram Rd (northbound traffic on State Highway 1)

Pukekawa-Churchill/Highway 22 and Highway 22/Logan Rd

Police at the checkpoint at the southern part of Auckland, near Mercer.

The Covid-19 website states that if a person’s property is divided by the border, they can still access all parts of the property.

However, they will need to abide by the highest alert level requirements.

Travelling across the boundary would remain strictly limited and those that are doing so will need to show evidence of why they are crossing it – and that they have had a Covid-19 test recently.

Earlier this week however, some rules for crossing the border were relaxed.

People who are permanently moving out of Auckland, studying or sharing child custody are now permitted to cross the boundary.

People in these situations did not need to make a formal application to the Ministry of Health, but need to carry documentation to prove their reason for travel.

This includes sale and purchase agreements, a letter of enrolment from a tertiary provider or a letter from a new employer.

They must also have returned a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours of their departure, and must not be unwell, much like the requirements of those already travelling across the Auckland boundaries for essential work.

Those wanting to travel for funerals, tangihanga or to visit dying family members must still apply for a personal travel exemption, as those events were considered high risk.