Gloriavale leaders give community members option to have Covid-19 vaccine

The isolated West Coast Christian community of Gloriavale has set itself apart from the rest of society for more than 50 years.

The leaders of the isolated Gloriavale Christian Community have told its members they can choose to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

This is a U-turn from its past anti-vaccination stance.

The community has previously blocked the West Coast from hitting immunisation targets as its babies are not given vaccines. The community has a population of about 500 and about 35 births a year.

The West Coast District Health Board (DHB) traditionally had the lowest baby immunisation rate in the country, with about one in five local caregivers declining to immunise their babies or opting out of placing their baby on the National Immunisation Register.

READ MORE:

* Beware false prophets peddling Covid nonsense

* The Whole Truth Q&A: Dr Rawiri Jansen and Dr Api Talemaitoga answer your Covid-19 vaccine questions

* Coronavirus: Vaccine hesitancy will fade as more information comes to light - experts

* Gloriavale: The Hopeful Christian interview



A source close to Gloriavale said the DHB had recently visited the community to offer information on the Covid-19 vaccine.

Following the visit, the leaders announced people were free to make up their own minds.

Community leaders have preached against vaccines for 50 years.

“There a number of reasons that they have objected to vaccination. One is because of the use of cells from aborted foetuses in the 1970s,” the source said.

Jehan Casinader/Supplied Gloriavale community members have been told they can choose if they want get vaccinated.

“They also say people need to put their faith in God and the bible if they are sick and another is because they want to keep people isolated and not be part of the health system.”

Immunologist Professor Graham Le Gros said the Pfizer vaccine was “completely synthetic and totally safe”.

The AstraZeneca vaccine did use cell lines retrieved and replicated from foetuses aborted in the 1970s for medical reasons. The cell lines were safely used to create vaccines, and the practice had been blessed by the Pope as “morally acceptable”, he said.

The Pfizer vaccine did not use cell lines, and its ingredient list did not include human aborted foetus cells, triton X-100, thimerosal​, or aluminium.

ONE NEWS SUNDAY Hopeful Christian, formerly Neville Cooper, who led the Cooperite sect at Gloriavale on the West Coast. He died in 2018.

In a 2015 interview, Hopeful Christian said clean living was the Gloriavale way.

Members did not drink caffeine or alcohol and used antiobiotics sparingly, he said. They preferred to use natural products like cod liver oil and breastfeeding to build up their immune systems.

The Gloriavale states: “Our first recourse when sick is to pray. In time, this may be followed up with professional medical assistance, but the over-riding thought is that we trust God rather than science or drugs.”

Gloriavale and the DHB have been approached for comment.

Le Gros said accessing vaccines was a human rights issue.

“The bible says God helps those that helps themselves and the best way we can help ourselves and our neighbours is by getting a vaccine.”

He said the West Coast had an “anarchic sentiment” where some people were hesitant about vaccines or were anti-vaccination altogether.

“We need to just remind them that they don’t want this virus. It’s a new virus to humans, and it affects multiple parts of the body – the brain, the heart, lungs – and we don’t know the long-term consequences.”

Vaccines were not new and scientists had been working on the technology used to create the Covid-19 vaccines for 30 years, Le Gros said.

He felt West Coasters and other rural New Zealanders might be hard to reach because they had a “tough man mentality”.

“You might be the toughest people on the planet, but this virus can break you.”