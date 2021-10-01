Covid-19: Auckland DHBs pay GPs to call hesitant patients as vaccination rate drops

Papakura Marae will be calling all unvaccinated patients enrolled at its GP clinic to have a conversation with them about getting the Covid-19 jab.

​With Covid-19 vaccination rates still dragging in some groups, Auckland’s doctors are now being paid to make calls to patients still waiting to get their jab.

There are still about 110,000 eligible Māori and Pacific​ community members in Auckland who have yet to receive their first dose, whom the new programme will focus on reaching.

So from Thursday, general practitioners throughout Auckland’s metro district health boards – Auckland, Waitakere and Counties Manukau – will be able to claim back for time they spend cold calling their vaccine-hesitant patients.

There has been a sharp drop off from the heights of early September where about half a million people were being vaccinated each week. In the past week there were only 50,000 people who booked in to get a jab.​

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Youth may be the last group to get jabbed, but they're one of the quickest, Prime Minister says

* Covid-19: Auckland boundary could be in place for weeks if level 2 move happens

* Covid-19: South Auckland mass vaccination event ineffective for Pasifika, health expert says



The realisation vaccination numbers were falling and were not being picked up by the mass vaccination events meant a new approach needed to be adopted, Northern Region Health Coordination Centre clinical lead Sarah Hartnall​ said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff GPs are being funded by district health boards to call their patients and talk to them about vaccination. (File photo)

She said the approach now needed to be more targetted, and leveraging the trust built between GPs and their patients might help to sway those still holding out.

Dr Jodie O’Sullivan​, who has been vaccinating patients at her Mt Eden clinic for the last four weeks, said it was welcome news to finally be paid for the work she and her colleagues had been doing anyway.

They have been cold calling patients yet to be vaccinated after hours and on weekends to discuss why they might be hesitating and to answer questions.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Dr Jodie O’Sullivan has been calling patients up and talking them through their vaccination concerns.

Concerns ranged from worries about possible effects on pregnancy and future fertility to needle phobias and mistrust of the vaccine.

Some conversations took up to an hour, while some patients asked her to be there when they got their shot, she said.

But the work has been worth it, with 92 percent of her 5000 patients coming through for their first shot.

“I think the way now is one by one by one. The DHBs have done a lot of work getting the mass population, but if we want to get that last 15 per cent it needs to be by trusted health professionals in a safe environment which the patient feels comfortable in,” she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Dr Matire Harwood says there is “a lot of nervousness" in the community about the vaccine.

It’s a good approach in order to reach those who don’t always engage with health authorities, said Dr Matire Harwood​, who works out of the health clinic based at Papakura Marae.

She said they had lots of whānau coming through the vaccination centre on the marae because they felt safe there, so a personal and proactive approach would be welcomed.

So far Harwood said many of their conversations so far had been “opportunistic”, only speaking to people about vaccine concerns when they called to renew medication or book appointments.

“We do have a lot of nervousness in our community still about the vaccine so this will enable us to have those deeper conversations and really support people through their concerns to hopefully come down and get vaccinated,” Harwood said.

Yet she worried the was still missing out on a large swathe of those in the 12-24 year old age group, who often didn’t have relationships with their doctors and were getting information from social media.

She said more events needed to take place at schools as well as spreading the messages on social media.

Nearly 76 percent of the population aged 12 and over has had at least one dose of the vaccine, while about 44 per cent are fully vaccinated, the latest figures from the Ministry of Health show.​