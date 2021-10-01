Covid-19: Youth may be the last group to get jabbed, but they're one of the quickest

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has announced a taxi service for transporting those who have not gotten their first vaccine jab.

Before Tawhai Te Kani​ got his Covid-19 vaccine, his cousins who had received theirs told him it hurt.

It didn't put the 15-year-old off though. Despite any concerns he had, he got the Pfizer shot at Wainuiomata Marae in Lower Hutt on Friday morning.

As the nurse got ready to administer the immunisation, he chatted to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​, who was visiting the clinic to meet its organisers and local rangatahi who were getting jabbed.

Monique Ford/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern chats to Tawhai Te Kani, 15, as he gets his Covid-19 vaccine at Wainuiomata Marae in Lower Hutt.

Distracted by their conversation, the Rongotai College student didn’t even feel the needle prick his arm. “Was that it?” he said as the nurse stuck a plaster over the injection site.

Monique Ford/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poses for a selfie with a young boy at the vaccination clinic.

Tawhai was one of several pupils from local schools Ardern spoke to about what they and their peers thought of vaccination against Covid-19.

“They’ve had questions, but in large part, they’ve overcome that by talking to their peers, talking to other young people who’ve had the vaccine,” she said.

When Ardern asked the rangatahi why they wanted to be vaccinated, for most the "driving motivations” were to protect their friends and whānau.

“What I think we can be heartened by is that even though our young people have come in as the last group to be vaccinated, they're amongst the fastest to be vaccinated,” she said.

“So I think that does show there is a real desire to look after one another, to find the information they need to make that decision themselves.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Jacinda Ardern elbow bumps with Hutt Valley DHB board member and Greater Wellington Regional councillor Ken Laban.

Lydia Huwick​ and Jason Hoffmann​ got their second dose of the vaccine at the marae on Friday.

Huwick said she had been nervous because she’s scared of needles, but decided to get it after being encouraged by her loved ones and she was pleased she was fully vaccinated.

Monique Ford/Stuff The Prime Minister speaks with Lydia Huwickâ and Jason Hoffmann in the observation area after they got their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Hoffmann believed online misinformation may be putting some people off getting the Covid-19 vaccine. He said people should talk to their friends and family about their experiences of being immunised, rather than turning to the Internet.

Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen​ also got her second shot at the clinic.

Monique Ford/Stuff Local MP Ginny Andersen receives her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Wainuiomata Marae.

Teresea Olsen​, general manager of Seaview’s Kokiri Marae, which has teamed up with Wainuiomata Marae to run the vaccine clinic, said the response from the community had been “really, really good”.

The local roll-out was entering a new phase and in the next few weeks vaccinators would hit the road in a bus to bring immunisations to people in the area who had been unable to get the marae.

The mobile clinics would be parked up on streets with lower vaccine uptake to begin with and staff would be able to talk to residents about any concerns they had.

“The first lot we're going to target is those in the transitional housing space”, Olsen said.