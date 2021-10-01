Covid-19: 19 new cases of coronavirus in Delta community outbreak

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says there are 19 new cases of Covid in the community, the same number as on Thursday.

The update was provided by Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay on Friday.

It brings the total number of cases associated with the outbreak to 1268.

All new cases are located in Auckland, and all but one have already been linked to the current outbreak.

In the past 14 days, nine cases remain unlinked.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Nineteen new community cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday. (File photo)

Twenty-three people with the virus are in Auckland’s hospitals – with four in intensive care units.

McElnay said many clusters in the current outbreak have been contained while five sub-clusters remain active.

She said the focus is on getting these sub-clusters contained.

The case numbers reported today showed a “levelling off” of cases, she said – as the numbers were consistent with Thursday’s cases.

With household contacts of cases yet to test positive, McElnay said about 35 more cases could be expected in coming days.

McElnay said there had been a good turnout after two new Auckland suburbs were included in the “suburbs of interest” list.

On Thursday, 360 swabs were taken in Henderson while 292 were taken in Papakura.

More than 1000 swabs were taken across all suburbs of interest.

Across the country, more than 5.22 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered.

A total of 14,797 doses were given out in Auckland on Thursday.

While there had been a “number” of exposure events at Middlemore Hospital recently, McElnay said it was not unexpected given there were sub-clusters in south Auckland.

“The clinical staff at Middlemore are doing an excellent job at managing this situation,” she said.

“It is important that people get help when they are sick and know that our hospitals are safe.”

Robertson said it remained encouraging that only one of the cases announced on Friday remained unlink to the current outbreak.

“That person is being interviewed as we speak.”

Robertson said numbers had been consistent in recent days but would continue to represent expected cases from household contacts.