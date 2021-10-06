Covid-19: Marlborough health officials take vaccine to cut-off high country farmers

Staff at the Muller Station in the Awatere Valley, South Marlborough, were vaccinated last week.

Despite roads in the Awatere Valley being closed to the public following widespread flooding, farmers have still been able to get their Covid-19 vaccine.

The Marlborough Primary Health (PHO) organisation took the vaccine to high country farmers in a special outreach clinic in South Marlborough last week.

Awatere Valley Rd was blocked at several points, by large landslides and wide potholes, following floods on July 17.

PHO primary care manager Sue Allen said Marlborough put on a “stunning day” for the outreach clinic.

READ MORE:

* Efforts continue to vaccinate Marlborough despite 85 per cent first dose rate

* Covid-19: Nelson Marlborough to offer vaccinations to essential workers

* Covid jab sees nurse move closer to visiting grandson she hasn't met



She said Awatere Valley farmer Hayley Pitt and Marlborough District Council community partnerships advisor Jodie Griffiths were “instrumental” in getting the clinic set up.

“Our first port of call was Mt Goulter farm, and we vaccinated the whole Pitt family and neighbours,” she said.

STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern says the announcement of vaccine certificates is a heads up that you will need to be vaccinated if you want to attend large scale events over the summer.

“Jodie alerted us to this keen group who had been isolated,” she said.

“We then travelled a further 40 minutes to Muller Station as they were shearing and couldn’t meet us at Mt Goulter.”

A further six people were vaccinated at Muller Station, which included shearers, wool handlers and their cook.

SUPPLIED The Pitt family, based in the Awatere Valley, were vaccinated last week.

“It was a full day travelling, however our team managed mostly new first vaccinations and a few seconds without any issues, and we thoroughly enjoyed the day and the scenery,” Allen said.

She said it was also a “good diverse group” which ranged from 13-year-olds through to those retired.

“Many who had their vaccine would not have had the opportunity, so a job well done in remote Marlborough,” she said.

The latest figures, released on Tuesday, showed 86 per cent of Marlborough aged 12 and over have had their first dose of the vaccine, and 57 per cent were fully vaccinated.

SUPPLIED Six people were vaccinated at the Muller Station last week.

The total doses administered in Marlborough to date was 59,800.

Nelson Marlborough chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker said they have had an “excellent response” from communities so far.

“We know that many people who haven’t yet been vaccinated intend to do so, they just haven’t found the time yet,” Dr Baker said.

“We’re trying to make it convenient for people, with walk-in clinics, pop-ups, rural outreach and appointments with GPs and pharmacists.”

He said we needed to keep vaccinating in order to achieve a high-enough vaccination coverage to prevent a Delta outbreak, hospitalisation and even deaths in the region.

SUPPLIED Marlborough put on a “stunning day” for the outreach clinic in the Awatere Valley last week

“If our hospitals become full of people with Covid-19 this is going to seriously affect other healthcare services. There is only so much room in ICUs,” he said.

In a visit to Marlborough last week, Minister of Forestry and Regional Development Stuart Nash told Stuff if “everyone was as good as Marlborough we could open the borders”.

“This is one of the highest vaccination percentages across the country, that is awesome,” Nash said.

“Anyone who is not vaccinated, they need to get out and do it, and it’s painless.

“If you are vaccinated, and you end up with Covid, then the odds of ending up in the hospital or very sick are significantly lower than if you are not vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated you can end up incredibly ill or worse, so I think that is a pretty good reason to get vaccinated.”