Covid-19: Vaccination numbers dropping off in south

Samuel Baker, 13, says he didn't feel a thing when he got his Covid-19 vaccination from Pat Coats at Ruru Specialist School on Friday. His Nana Kathy Baker says he was happy to do it at school “because he knows everyone here.”

It's the last day of term and Matthew Perrin is burning off nervous energy on a trampoline in the school playground while he waits for his Covid-19 vaccination.

“The thought of going to a vaccination clinic was stressing me out,” his mum Melanie Perrin said.

She asked his school, Ruru Specialist School in Invercargill, to consider offering a clinic in a familiar surrounding, where staff he knew would be on hand to support her if the 21-year-old student with special needs became uncomfortable.

Families like the Perrins are one of the reasons principal Erin Cairns decided to offer up the school to support the goal of 90 per cent vaccination in Southland and Otago by Christmas.

WellSouth ran a vaccination clinic at the school on Friday where 27 students and staff were vaccinated along with their families.

“Our whānau are comfortable coming here,” Cairns said.

“Their senses can come down rather than being heightened,” she said, referring to the mass vaccination clinic with cubicles in Invercargill, which could be intimidating for some.

While the school served a range of students anxiety was “everywhere,” Cairns said.

As of Thursday, 80.8 per cent of Southland and Otago’s eligible population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 49.6 per cent fully vaccinated, but uptake has been slowing down.

In the week of September 22 to 29, 5,024 first doses and 13,680 second doses were delivered across the Southern district, compared to 8172 first doses and 12,303 second doses the previous week.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Ziggy Hewer, from Tokanui, took the opportunity to get his Covid-19 vaccination from vaccinator Vicky Gwynn, obscured on right, at Ruru Specialist School where his partner works.

Southern Covid-19 vaccine programme lead Hamish Brown said the 18-30 age group had a bit of catching up to do with the older population.

Workplace vaccinations and outreach teams were underway to make the vaccine more accessible to those struggling to make it to a clinic, he said.

In a bid to increase accessibility, bookings are no longer required at vaccinating pharmacies or at vaccination centres in Dunedin and Invercargill throughout the week

“We are now getting into the last push to protect our population and urge everyone who hasn’t yet received their vaccine to take the opportunity to now, not only to protect themselves, but to protect their whānau and wider community – especially those who are unable to get the vaccine themselves such as children under 12,” Brown said.

The Southern District Health Board had the capacity to meet its target of vaccinating 90 per cent of the population by Christmas, he said.

“We strongly encourage anyone who has not yet received their vaccine to go and get theirs now, so we can all get back to the things we love as soon as possible.”