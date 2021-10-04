Covid-19: Deep cleans, shock as Raglan locals grapple with case in their midst

Supervalue in Raglan has had a deep clean since being identified as a location of interest in relation to a Waikato Covid-19 community case.

Owners of possible Delta exposure sites in Raglan have been left scratching their heads about how Covid-19 slipped into the popular surfing destination.

Businesses named as locations of interest on Monday included Supervalue Raglan, BP Raglan and Aroha Sushi Raglan.

Co-owner of Supervalue Raglan, Annie O’Neill told Stuff that commercial cleaners came in overnight for a deep clean.

Anyone who visited Supervalue Raglan between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on October 2 must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, they must get a test and stay at home until a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

O’Neill said the time the person was in the shop is not typically a busy time of day.

“Anybody that was at work was tested and we had all the right protocols in the store with the masks, the sanitising, the two-metre distance, we had all that in the business, the scanning in, the screens are up.”

She said the support from the community has been huge.

“The community is really amazing. They’re amazing people, messages of support at the store, and via Facebook they’re just amazing.”

O’Neill said the town has been following the alert level requirements, so was surprised to learn that Covid-19 was in Raglan.

“I think the town is in two minds. We know there were a lot of Aucklanders but we don't know how it got here.

“We are sad it got here because I think everybody has been so cautious, so in one way I am surprised because we tried to keep safe, everybody has tried to keep safe, it’s just such a shame.”

BP Raglan is another location of interest and anyone who was there on Saturday at 6.15–6.45pm must self-isolate for 14 days, test immediately, and five and 12 days after you were exposed.

Manager Bharat Passan said they have cleaned the store and are open for business.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff BP in Raglan has been quieter than normal after it was identified as a location of interest.

“It’s very quiet, people are staying home, no regulars are here. We used to have regulars here every day and they are staying away.”

He said he was shocked to receive the news that Covid-19 was in the community.

“Where did it come from? It’s a small community so quite a shock.”

Passan said his two staff members who were working at the time are isolating, but admitted he would find it hard to operate without them as he only has a staff of seven.

Meanwhile, anyone that was at McDonald’s Taupiri on September 2, from 4–4.15pm and Aroha Sushi Raglan on October 1 between 3.25pm and 4.15pm, must stay at home and test immediately.

A second test is also required five days after exposure, and you must stay at home until you receive a negative day five test result.