Covid-19: Man says he was denied proper medical treatment in MIQ after fainting
A man who is in managed isolation after a trip to the United States to see his dying grandmother says he has been denied appropriate medical treatment after twice fainting as a result of what he believes are panic attacks.
But the head of managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) is standing by its response to his medical needs.
Brian De Gregory is 12 days into his two week stay at the Rydges Hotel in Auckland. He had previously applied for an exemption to isolate at his Auckland home because he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and experiences anxiety in high-rise buildings caused by witnessing the Twin Towers fall during the 9/11 terror attacks, but this was denied.
He said being stuck in the hotel, which is heavily guarded, brought back memories of being trapped in New York City that day 20 years ago.
De Gregory said he started having panic attacks early in his stint in MIQ. Then, over a period of four days, he fainted twice.
He called the onsite nurse after each episode, who came and checked his vitals, which were normal.
After hitting his head when he fainted the second time on Sunday morning, De Gregory requested a more thorough medical assessment.
A doctor called several hours later and asked him questions during a 15-minute phone consultation.
Because of his head knock, De Gregory wanted to a doctor to physically check him over and asked MIQ management for a face-to-face medical assessment, but was told this was not possible.
He was worried he may faint again and risk a concussion, and felt his pleas had "fallen into a black hole”.
“If I was at home, I would’ve gone to the hospital after the first incident. But I’m not allowed to. No-one has a right to refuse someone medical care when they’ve requested it.”
De Gregory said he had received negative results to his day 0 and 3 Covid-19 tests and had been fully vaccinated since July.
It isn't the first time De Gregory had been left frustrated by the MIQ system.
The US-born New Zealand citizen provides “time-critical services” to one of the country’s biggest Covid-19 testing labs, which supported his application for an emergency spot in MIQ when he was trying to get home from Los Angeles in August.
However, officials told De Gregory he could only return for critical work if it was “new” work and his work was not seen as critical or essential.
While authorities declined his application for critical work, they eventually granted De Gregory an emergency spot in MIQ because he left New Zealand to visit his grandmother, who had less than six months to live.
He returned to Auckland on September 27.
De Gregory said his experience showed the MIQ system was “broken”.
Clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire said research had shown that spending more than 10 days in an MIQ facility could impact people’s mental health and exacerbate anxiety, depression, trouble concentrating and other issues.
People with existing mental health vulnerabilities going into MIQ facilities should have individualised plans in place agreed upon between them, their primary care provider and the Ministry on how they could best be supported before entering the MIQ system, she said.
These plans could include removing their triggers and ensuring they had access to factors to improved their wellbeing, such as fresh air and exercise and work or activities to keep them busy.
For someone whose anxiety was triggered by high rises for example, this could mean placing them in a lower rise MIQ facility.
Joint head of MIQ brigadier Rose King acknowledged that manged isolation could be a distressing.
She said full-time health professionals were based at MIQ facilities and returnees could contact them over the phone 24/7.
People with mental and physical health needs could apply to isolate elsewhere, including a hospital or their home, but exemptions were granted in “very limited circumstances”, based on independent medical advice.
King said De Gregory applied for exemption while at the Rydges and this was declined because medical staff at the facility believed they could meet his needs, and he did not need external treatment.
As well as being checked over on arrival, he had two mental health assessments, daily health and regular welfare checks, she said.
After De Gregory fainted he was checked by a nurse in person and referred to a doctor who had two phone conversations with him, King said.
