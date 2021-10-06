Pregnant Auckland woman lodges MIQ legal challenge to get stranded husband home

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

A pregnant Auckland woman is taking the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to court in a desperate attempt to get an MIQ voucher for her stranded husband.

Roshni Sami should be looking forward to the best Christmas present ever – the Christmas Eve birth of her first child. Instead, the 40-year-old is so stressed her midwife is worried for the baby.

Sami’s husband Walter Spears is one of thousands shut out of New Zealand because he cannot get a spot in a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility. His emergency application to return to care for Sami was rejected on 23 September.

In a last ditch effort, the couple has filed for a judicial review of that decision at Auckland’s High Court.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Roshni Sami is 29 weeks pregnant and facing having the baby without her husband as he's stuck in the US.

Having worked overseas, the pair returned to New Zealand in April to care for Sami’s elderly, unwell parents. When they discovered they were pregnant, Spears returned to the United States to tie up loose ends. They realised there would be a wait for MIQ, but never imagined he would be left stranded.

When he logged in for Tuesday’s MIQ lottery, Spears was number 24,276 in the queue.

“It’s pretty depressing,” Sami said. “Me and my husband are approaching one of the most significant events in our lives and it’s also a scary event. And there’s just no recognition of that from the state. I’m severely stressed. It’s affecting me at work. I worry about the baby a lot.”

Since 30 October 2020, MIQ has received 229 applications involving a pregnant person. However, there is no specific emergency allocation criteria for pregnant women, or their partners, who are stuck overseas. Sami wants that changed.

Spears applied on the basis he needed to provide critical care for a dependent person, with supporting evidence about Sami’s pelvic pain, stress and need for help looking after her parents.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Sami and Spears have filed for judicial review in Auckland’s High Court.

The couple’s court action argues they met the criteria and should have been granted an MIQ spot. It also alleges that the emergency application process – and the MIQ lottery – are cruel and degrading, in breach of Section 9 of the Bill of Rights Act.

The claim also alleges the system breaches the United Nations conventions on discrimination against women and the rights of the child.

An earlier MIQ court challenge, by a woman with a high risk pregnancy stuck in transit in the United States, was settled within 24 hours.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sami worries the stress of her situation will affect her baby.

Alongside the court action, Sami and lawyer Tudor Clee are pushing for pregnancy’s inclusion as an MIQ emergency allocation criteria.

Sami knows at least 10 other pregnant couples either separated from partners or stuck overseas. The MIQ lottery was unacceptable and should be replaced with a needs-based system, she said.

Clee said the failure to prioritise pregnancy and pregnancy support was archaic, dangerous and – in his opinion – illegal.

“It’s like we have gone back a century to force women to explain their reproductive choices and beg for the simplest support.”

Supplied Despair turned to joy for pregnant Jodi Devine (centre), who got an MIQ spot to return home from Vanuatu for the birth of her first baby.

On Tuesday morning, Jodi Devine, 30, was another stressed and stranded pregnant Kiwi. She cried as she explained she was four months pregnant with her first child and stuck in Vanuatu, where she and her partner have lived for nine years.

Her doctor had advised against having the baby there.

“It’s really scary having to give birth alone, away from family, where I know if there were any complications, the hospital doesn’t have the equipment to deal with them...It’s making what should be a really happy time really stressful and sad.”

Despair turned to joy for Devine when she got an MIQ spot for January in Tuesday’s lottery. However, she still advocated wider MIQ access.

“It’s very unfair and the system needs to change.”

Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Megan Main, said emergency allocation decisions were not easy and she was sympathetic to the distressing situations Kiwis were in.

However, MIQ had to prioritise the most time-critical situations.

A specific pregnancy category was not being considered, as it could be covered by the exception allowing people to return to provide critical care for a dependent, Main said.

However, the “critical care” criteria required a situation to be “very serious”, with no-one else in a position to help. Spears did not qualify as Sami is in New Zealand and has access to urgent medical care.

MBIE had not yet been served with legal proceedings, Main said.