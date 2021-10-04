Next to no change for most of New Zealand as level 2 Covid restrictions remain

After two Covid-19 cases were uncovered in Raglan and Hamilton, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern moved much of Waikato into Covid-19 alert level 3 settings.

Little will change for much of New Zealand after the Government announced a roadmap to ease restrictions in Auckland, but only a tweak to alert level 2 rules – the lifting of the 100-person cap on hospitality venues.

Confirmation areas outside Auckland and the Waikato would remain at alert level 2 comes as the Ministry of Health continues to grapple with the long tail of the delta variant of Covid-19. Twenty-nine new cases were announced on Monday afternoon.

Twenty-eight of the cases were in Auckland and one in Waikato, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to date to 1357.

While the 100-person cap will be removed from Wednesday, customers must still be seated and separated with physical distancing. The news will provide limited relief to struggling hospitality businesses, but was not good for organisers of large events who needed a drop to level 1 to be able to operate.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said while only a minor change to level 2 rules was frustrating, recent cases made it necessary. She urged people outside of Auckland to get vaccinated.

“I know it's frustrating for communities, such as those in the South Island, that have not had a Covid case for very long time, but it's important to remember that the reason there have not been cases is the careful and cautious approach we've taken and we don't want to risk unnecessary lockdowns.”

Ardern said surveillance testing of people leaving Auckland was not “ironclad” as highlighted by the truck driver who tested positive after driving to Palmerston North at the weekend.

“Because of level 2 restrictions we felt confident to contact trace [the Palmerston North case] without restrictions applying. The same holds for the South Island – level 2 prevents a case, if it's found, moving the South Island into heavier restrictions.”

Cup and Show week in November is usually a huge festival event for Christchurch and Canterbury, with visitors and locals pouring millions of celebratory dollars into the economy.

However, ticket sales for this year's Cup racing events at both Addington and Riccarton have been put on hold, and the 2021 New Zealand Agricultural Show can only run under level 1 after being cancelled last year.

Joe Johnson/Stuff The New Zealand Cup and Show week remains uncertain after the Government announced the rest of New Zealand would remain in Level 2.

Hospitality New Zealand's Canterbury branch president Peter Morrison said on Monday the festival week was vital for the survival of many of the city's businesses.

“It's the largest week of the year. There has to be some way of it going ahead.”

“We've already lost SailGP, which would've been fantastic for Christchurch.”

Previously Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned if Auckland stayed at alert level 3 or 4 the rest of the country would stay at level 2.

However, it’s been more than 300 days since the South Island recorded a community case of Covid-19, causing anger and frustration from business and hospitality owners who believed the Government should have moved the mainland to alert level 1.

In Christchurch, Richard Sinke, owner of Dux Central and Dux Dine, previously said opening under level 2 was “like a poisoned chalice”.

“Most of us are considerably down in turnover but not down the 40 per cent,” he said. “We have to open, but we can't make money.

Businesses can claim the wage subsidy if they see a minimum 40 per cent decline in revenue for a continuous 30-day period.