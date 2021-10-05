Covid-19: Concern for vulnerable communities as Govt announces lockdown exit strategy

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

Some disabled people are “scared” following the government's plan of a “roadmap” out of lockdown.

The three-step plan was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday, as Auckland struggles to put a stop to community transmission of Covid-19.

The “first step” begins from 11.59pm on Tuesday where outdoor “catch-ups” would be allowed in groups of 10 people from no more than two households.

People would have to be masked – apart from when eating and drinking.

Early childhood centres will open up to more children and outdoor recreation will be allowed.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Disability advocate Dr Huhana Hickey said she would like to see Auckland remain at alert level 3 for longer.

Advocate Dr Huhana Hickey said members of the disabled community were “scared” following the announcement.

Just 39 per cent of disabled people in Auckland are vaccinated, Hickey said, with many hesitant of the vaccine and others experiencing difficulty in getting to vaccination centres.

Misinformation on social media was a key factor to vaccine hesitancy within the disabled community, with many concerned their conditions may contribute to a bad reaction.

Hickey said there were concerns that giving people more freedom in the community would see more people breaking rules – like Brian Tamaki’s large anti-lockdown protest on Saturday – and social distancing would become a thing of the past.

“[The announcement] sends the wrong message,” she said.

“It puts disabled at severe risk.”

Hickey said she would like to see Auckland remain in the standard level 3 rules for a bit longer.

That's the only way the city will see a Covid-free Christmas, she said.

Manukau ward councillor Efeso Collins said he was disappointed improving vaccination rates was not the lead focus for Monday’s announcement.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Manukau ward councillor Efeso Collins said the priority needed to be on improving vaccination rates.

The priority needed to be on lifting vaccination rates for young people, Māori and Pasifika.

Collins said he was well aware and sympathetic to the challenges people faced in lockdown. He said it’s understandable people want to see loved ones.

However, he said it appeared the government was pandering to those who wanted previous freedoms Auckland had experienced.

If vulnerable communities were not prioritised, Auckland would remain in level 3 even longer, he said.

Immunologist Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu said a high degree of risk remains, especially for vulnerable communities.

“If we are not careful, we will be at serious risk of allowing our health system to become overwhelmed, given it was already under strain and burdened even before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

“One only has to consider the situation in other countries with their high hospitalisations and deaths, for a reality check.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff The Green Party’s Marama Davidson said the Government’s approach put vulnerable communities at risk.

The Green Party was critical of Ardern’s announcement – saying it put vulnerable communities, such as Māori, Pasifika and people with underlying health conditions, at “serious” risk.

Co-leader Marama Davidson said the elimination approach had protected thousands, and it was important to “stay the course” to keep everyone safe.

“Now is not the right time to change our approach, particularly when so many of our vulnerable communities are still at risk,” Davidson said.

“We need a clear coordinated approach which prioritises our most vulnerable right now. We have seen the tragic consequences overseas when restrictions are eased too early.”