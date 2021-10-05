Covid-19: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kills the elimination strategy, but the restrictions won't end

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has killed off the Covid-19 elimination strategy by issuing a "roadmap" out of lockdown for Auckland that extends strict restrictions for the foreseeable future.

Outdoor gatherings of no more than 10 people from two households will be allowed in Auckland from 11.59pm Tuesday, the first move in a three-step plan to rachet down restrictions.

But a hard border around the city and the “constrained environment” of Covid-19 alert level 3 restrictions will remain until an unknown date as the Government grapples with the Delta strain’s persistent spread and rushes to boost vaccinate rates.

“The elimination strategy has served us incredibly well, and was the right thing to do for New Zealand, and seven weeks ago entering into the elimination strategy, which is stamp out cases, was the right thing to do,” Ardern said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Auckland, and the country, is now "transitioning" out of the elimination strategy as health officials scramble to vaccinate.

"It's a bit crude to simply say we're abandoning our approach. What we have acknowledged is that, even with the long term restrictions we've had, patently you'll see we haven't reached zero with that. Previously, lockdowns may have achieved that, in fact they did.

“But we do have a different set of circumstances: Delta, the nature of the outbreak. But at the same time, we also have vaccines.”

The Government had held fast to an elimination strategy – working to stamp out the virus wherever it emerges to reach zero cases – throughout numerous Covid-19 outbreaks and as recently as August was firm the strategy would remain as the country moved to liberalise border restrictions in the coming year.

Ardern’s new “roadmap” was broadly condemned in Parliament. National Party leader Judith Collins said Ardern had not produced a pathway out of the elimination strategy, but a “general wishlist” that gave no certainty.

“The Government has basically said today that elimination is being ended, but they haven’t said what it’s being replaced with,” she said.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said eliminating the virus was still possible, and the Government’s plan had “serious risks for our vulnerable communities, including Māori and Pasifika, as well as people with underlying health conditions”.

“We need a clear coordinated approach which prioritises our most vulnerable right now. We have seen the tragic consequences overseas when restrictions are eased too early.”

The three-step plan was announced by Ardern on Monday, as Auckland entered its eighth week of lockdown.

Cabinet had decided Auckland would move to the “first step” from 11:59pm on Tuesday. Under this step, outdoor “catch-ups” and recreation around the city, such as going to the beach and bowls, can take place. Funerals attended by 10 people will be allowed.

Early childhood education centres would reopen, but there will be a limit of 10 children in a bubble and teachers would need to be tested for Covid-19.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the months before December will be crucial for the vaccine rollout, and the success of the "roadmap" out of Covid-19 restrictions.

Under the second step, public facilities such as libraries, pools and zoos will be able to reopen, as will retail shops. Cafés and food courts will be able to offer takeaway services. The numbers limit on outdoor gatherings and funerals will increase to 25 people

Under step three, hospitality venues, hairdressers and other “close contact businesses” will be able to be opened with a 50-person limit. Indoor gatherings will be permitted.

The resumption of schools in Auckland was due to occur at the end of the school holidays on October 18.

“At the conclusion of this three-stage transition period, we will likely move to a framework that reflects a more vaccinated population, and the ability to use vaccine certificates as a tool in the near future to reduce the risk of the virus spreading, especially in crowded indoor settings,” Ardern said.

This new framework of restrictions would be produced by the Government next week.

The remainder of New Zealand will continue to operate in alert level 2, however a limit of 100 people at seated indoor venues, but not social gatherings, will be removed.

“I know it's frustrating for communities, such as those in the South Island, that have not had a Covid case for a very long time, but it's important to remember that the reason there have not been cases is the careful and cautious approach we've taken, and we don't want to risk unnecessary lockdowns."

A drive through vaccination centre in Papakura, Auckland. (file photo)

Ardern said Covid-19 alert level 3 remained a “constrained environment” for Auckland, and factoring in the protection offered by a vaccinated population when considering the shift of restrictions was a “hard psychological change”.

“What we've been told that modelling already suggesting it could be making up to a 50 per cent difference to our case numbers, even now, and that's significant.”

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the coming four to eight weeks would be “critical”, as health officials worked to boost vaccination rates while stepping down of restrictions.

"That's the timeframe for us to achieve our ambition around vaccination being higher than 90 per cent double vaccinated, and then of course it's another couple of weeks when people then have that full protection, full immunity.

"I'm sure like everybody, particularly in Auckland, we're looking forward to a summer where we can enjoy freedoms and our ticket to that is vaccination.”