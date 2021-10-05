Covid-19: Free burgers lure hundreds of university students for jabs

University of Canterbury rewarded vaccinated students with a burger at a mass vaccination event at the UCSA building on Tuesday.

Free hamburgers, music, spot prizes and lollipops were all just bonuses to the main attraction at a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday – the location.

Within an hour of the clinic starting at 11am at the University of Canterbury campus, queues had formed outside the UC Student’s Association building.

By 2pm vaccinators at 10 booths had jabbed over 400 students with either a first or second dose. Organisers were confident they would deliver over 1000 jabs by 5pm closing time.

The event will run again on Wednesday from 10am to 7pm, with an additional Māori vaccination team operating from 10am to 2pm.

READ MORE:

* '90%, we're worth it' Canterbury businesses get behind Covid-19 vaccination campaign

* Covid-19: New vaccine clinic focuses on boosting rates for Māori in Canterbury

* Covid-19: Student Volunteer Army swings back into action, helping people get vaccinated



ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff University of Canterbury student Kate Cooper got her second Covid-19 vaccination at a pop-up vaccine clinic on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, Canterbury health board confirmed they will extend the two-day event for an extra day due to demand.

The clinic will open again on Thursday from 11am to 3pm.

Canterbury health board manager John Carson said the massive response had exceeded expectations and showed more mobile and drop-in clinics may be needed for the region’s roll-out.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The University of Canterbury Students Association worked with the Canterbury health board to hold a drop-in vaccine clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday. Those to get jabbed were rewarded with a burger.

In a newsletter on Tuesday, Canterbury health chief executive Peter Bramley said about 50,000 unvaccinated Cantabrians needed to roll their sleeves up for a jab, to meet a target of single dose vaccinating 90 per cent of the whole population by Labour Weekend on October 23-25.

Some students at Tuesday’s clinic had booked a second vaccine for later in the month, but were thankful for the chance to get it done sooner on their way to lectures.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Registered nurse, Jacinta Houston, gives finance student, Louis Mercieca, 22, his first Covid-19 vaccination.

Fourth year finance student Louis Mercieca, 22, said the location made it easy for him to get his first Covid-19 vaccine, particularly as he did not have a car.

“They give you free food and I live close by.”

Ciaran O’Dwyer, 21, who was getting his first vaccine, said he had been waiting for a walk-in clinic nearby.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Organisers were thrilled by the response to a pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic at the University of Canterbury Student’s Association building. They were confident over 1000 doses would be administered by the end of the day.

“I reckon it’s great, it’s awesome. It’s so good to see so many people here. It’s sick.”

Fuchsia Moran, 21, said she had tried to make a booking for a community clinic but struggled to find a convenient time that didn’t clash with her exam timetable.

“With summer coming up, I think a lot of employers would want people to be vaccinated, and without [getting the vaccine] I’d lose opportunities.”

UC director of equity Rīpeka Tamanui-Hurunui said she had advocated for the clinic from late August and was thrilled with the turnout.

“We started to hear young people were not wanting the vaccine and to be honest, I was nervous we wouldn’t have many people.”