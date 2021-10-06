Covid-19: 'No jab, no visit' policy for visitors to Ryman Healthcare rest homes

Atawhai Assisi rest home spent $140,000 on isolating residents, cleaning and housing staff in temporary caravans during a Covid-19 outbreak at the facility.

The company alerted residents and family to the changed policy for visitors on Monday, while rest homes in Auckland and parts of Waikato remained closed to visitors during the current level 3 lockdown there.

Ryman Healthcare, which owns about 4000 rest home beds across the country, said the changes were a result of the ongoing presence of the Delta variant in New Zealand.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are now requiring anyone who is unvaccinated and who wishes to visit a loved one to contact the village manager so a suitable Covid-19 safe visit can be arranged,” it said in an email.

Additional measures included visits for unvaccinated people in a separate, dedicated space, the wearing of full PPE, shortened visits, and cleaning of the area in between visits.

Visitors were asked not to bring children under the age of 12 on visits “until we start to see the number of vaccinations in the general population increase”.

“Please be aware visitors may be asked to show evidence of vaccination when making your entry declaration,” the email said.

Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village resident Ken Washington is vaccinated against Covid-19 by Ryman Healthcare staff member Rishi Mangalat.

Ryman Healthcare chief operations officer Cheyne Chalmers​ said the new policy would not apply to those who had received one dose of the vaccine.

The change in policy was based on epidemiological advice and experiences overseas with the much more contagious Delta variant, she said.

The company expected most people to have had at least one vaccination by now, she said.

“If you haven’t had any vaccine at this point we know that Delta is a disease, at the moment, for the unvaccinated.”

Maisie Lund, 101, is the first aged care resident in the Wellington region to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

New Zealand Aged Care Association chief executive Simon Wallace​ was not aware of Ryman Healthcare’s new policy, or any other rest home owners that had implemented the same visitor policy.

The association, which represents more than 500 aged care facilities throughout the country, had developed guidelines for members in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

They did not require vaccination for visitors to rest homes.

Wallace said the association would work with the ministry to revise the guidelines in the light of the ongoing Delta outbreak.

New Zealand Aged Care Association chief executive Simon Wallace says current guidelines for visitors to rest homes do not include the requirement to be vaccinated, but this will be reviewed.

“The association strongly supports mandatory vaccination of all staff, and we’ve made that very clear to the Government.”

A recent survey of members found about 80 per cent of staff were vaccinated, Wallace said.

“That’s still not enough for a vulnerable setting, so there’s a lot of discussions going on between employers and their workers about vaccination.”

Many members, including Ryman Healthcare, had strengthened employment contracts to require Covid-19 vaccinations for new staff.

On September 22, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said officials were consulting on a proposal that would require “the majority” of healthcare workers to be vaccinated.

That would include staff working in emergency departments, primary care, settings with “vulnerable patients”, aged care, critical support services including medical laboratories and catering facilities, and home and community care services.

Wallace said the association wanted a public health order requiring mandatory vaccines for all health workers, but he had not received assurance this would definitely happen.

“Bring it on. It’s happened in the UK, Victoria, New South Wales, and it needs to happen here.”