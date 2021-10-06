Covid-19: Large events before vaccine certificates will be 'extremely irresponsible', says expert

PM Jacinda Ardern says the announcement of vaccine certificates is a heads up that you will need to be vaccinated if you want to attend large scale events over the summer.

A leading expert says it would be “extremely irresponsible” to move ahead with mass gatherings and events before vaccine certificates are introduced.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles said the last thing New Zealand needed was a super-spreader event particularly when less than half of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

This comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced plans on Tuesday for a vaccine certificate system that could be operational by November. She said the Government was looking to mandate its use for large festivals, but not for essential services like medical facilities and supermarkets.

The certificate would be stored on a cell phone or printed, but will come too late for many events planned over the next six weeks including the Christchurch Cup and Show Week between 8-14 November.

But even for parts of the country that are in alert level 2, allowing large festivals to go ahead before the vaccine certificate system is in place would be too risky, said Wiles.

If anyone attended a mass gathering while they were asymptomatic, the virus would spread rapidly, putting the areas outside Auckland and Waikato into the same position Auckland was in.

The Auckland border was not impenetrable, said Wiles.

“The only way to safely have the South Island at alert level 1 is for it to be entirely cut off from the North Island and that seems unlikely to happen.”

Wiles also questioned how South Island hospitals would cope if they were put into the same positions as Auckland hospitals where extra healthcare workers were required to deal with the large influx of cases at the beginning of the outbreak.

Covid-19 modelling expert Professor Michael Plank said he believed it was unlikely that large gatherings or events would be held in areas currently in level 2 before Christmas.

“We need to be prepared for the fact that the Covid-19 situation will get worse rather than better.”

Addington Raceway chief executive, Brian Thompson, said he was planning for Cup and Show week to take place under level two restrictions in mid-November. The event would have races, but only a small crowd of racing industry workers.

Disappointed the vaccine certificate would not be implemented sooner, Thompson said he would make a decision on how the event would operate by October 19.

“We need to make decisions in the next couple of weeks. We can’t afford to wait any longer.”

Canterbury A&P Association general manager Tracy Ahern said the vaccine certificate was a “wonderful initiative” but “probably too late” for the show.

Ahern said they would make a call on whether the show would go ahead after Monday’s announcement on pandemic control levels, saying the event could be “reimagined” under level 2 restrictions.

Word Christchurch Festival co-director Rachael King said the mid-November event would go ahead as planned, while New Zealand Film Festival trust chair Catherine Fitzgerald said they were working out how their October and November nationwide event might still operate.

However, other festival organisers have welcomed plans for a vaccine certificate, saying it gives them certainty to plan major events this summer.

Team Event director Callam Mitchell, who runs five major events in Christchurch including Electric Avenue in February, said the certificate system meant they could plan events with confidence.

“We encourage everyone who wants to attend events this summer to get vaccinated as soon as possible, bearing in mind it's an eight-week period between doses and the vaccine becoming effective.”

Rhythm and Vines Music Festival director Hamish Pinkham said the vaccine certificate was good news for promoters and would give him the clarity he needed to run the December event.

Bay Dreams director Mitch Lowe, who runs two events set for early January in Nelson and Tauranga, also welcomed the vaccine certificate.

“It makes sense that we follow the overseas success in this area.”