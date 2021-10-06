Covid-19: How to talk to vaccine fence-sitters

Telling off or judging people who haven’t yet been immunised is no way to reach vaccination goals, health leaders say.

Seventy-seven per cent of all eligible New Zealanders and 55 per cent of Māori have had at least one Covid-19 vaccine. Stuff has put together this fact-checked guide to help in conversations with whānau and friends still on the fence.

Connect, don’t correct

Start by trying to understand the basis for someone’s hesitancy, Pasifika immunologist Dr Dianne​ Sika-Paotonu ​says.

“Looking for ways to build trust and reduce anxiety will be helpful.”

Starting a conversation with “connecting rather than correcting,” can open a door for further kōrero, professional communicator Marianne​ Elliott ​says.

“Show that very basic respect, saying ‘talk to me. Tell me why you’re worried.’ That is foundational, and we don’t have to be an expert to do that.”

Elliott co-directs The Workshop, a research centre that develops ways to talk about complicated issues, including Covid-19 vaccinations.

Brushing off someone’s concerns or condescending will likely result in them checking out, she says.

Be relatable

A gentle, relatable approach is key for Māori, Simon Royal, chief executive of the National Hauora Coalition, says.

“[Do] not start telling people off or judging them if they haven’t been vaccinated but stay with them, keep up with them, and find that thing that makes them tip into being a vaccine-positive person.”

This will underpin a Māori-led call centre on the way for the upper North Island, Royal says, which aims to reach whānau who have not yet been vaccinated.

“We just use Māori who are very familiar on how to kōrero and build a cultural relationship with people first. And being gentle with them.”

There needs to be a “full, on non-stop effort” to reach 20 to 40-year-olds in ways that resonate with them, he says.

“My children, who are all in that age group, said ‘dad, if A$AP Rocky was here and stood up in front of a concert and said ‘get jabbed’, everyone would do it’.

“They said ‘what makes us follow and be influenced is people that we admire’.”

Trusted people, trusted sources

Elliott says in some cases, if a person on the fence already has different values and beliefs than you, you may not be the right person to engage with them.

“Recognise who you have credibility with. There might be times you have to let yourself leave that conversation to a credible messenger.”

Ensuring people have access to read and speak to trusted sources in their own language is fundamental, Sika-Paotonu adds.

Māori should be empowered through mana motuhake, which roughly translates to self-determination, Royal says.

“Using people inside communities to empower whānau to come forward, and to make them feel these decisions they’re making are decisions on the basis of wanting to protect their whānau. Not because they feel compelled because the Government’s running ads on TV.”

That means through trusted Māori healthcare organisations, iwi-led primary healthcare and social service providers, he says.

Reduce access barriers

For some people, it can be a needle phobia, a lack of transport, or just general procrastination, Elliott says.

“They may want someone to just sit with them. There may be really basic things people can offer.”

Sika-Paotonu says accessibility remains problematic from some people, and hesitancy is not the issue.

“This means taking the vaccine to people.”

Emphasise the benefits

Focusing on the advantages and freedoms vaccination will bring was known to be far effective than “fear-based conversations”, Elliott says.

“It’s those deeply human values. Doing it for a future where we all get to be together, a way to look out for each other.”

Avoid data wars

What doesn’t work is trying to directly myth-bust or rebut false arguments, Elliott says.

“One of the shortcuts our brains take to decide whether information is credible is how often we’ve heard it.”

So try not to repeat information in order to rebut it.

“That doesn’t mean leave it unchallenged, but lead with your good information that will build trust in vaccines.”