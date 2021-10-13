Host guests, buy vouchers and get into your backyard to help tourism operators

Cable Bay Adventure Park co-owner, Richard Ussher, is among tourism operators urging locals to keep supporting tourist offerings in the region as Covid-19 continues to bite.

Markus Erdmann’s van broke down two weeks ago, leaving him with a hefty bill for an archery business that had stopped making a profit.

The van – used to run adventure tours in a bush-clad valley near Nelson – would take $4000 to fix, he said.

“If we hadn’t created basically a new business within less than a year [of lockdown in 2020], we would have had to close.”

Opening the online archery equipment shop had kept Erdmann's“Archery Park” business in Cable Bay afloat, since Covid-19 hit 18 months ago.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Markus Erdmann, owner of Archery Park in Cable Bay, showing Nelson Mail reporter Katy Jones the ropes at the business’s practice range in 2020.

Fourteen months back, the business was actually having its best winter since starting up in 2017.

Kiwis unable to go overseas jumped on special offers –and Nelson’s reputation for sunshine – taking lessons at the target range, and tours on the nearby “dragon hunt” course of 3D targets.

But by summer things had slowed down, with takings falling as visitor numbers remained low through to winter, with the sting of another lockdown in its tail.

Erdmann “blocked” bookings this week, the first week of the spring school holidays, with wet weather forecast and no advance bookings made.

So how could locals support the business he had long dreamt of?

By considering joining its new archery club, he said. “Or they could look at buying gear and using our facilities.”

Non-members with their own bow could also use 3D course and practice range for $15.

Adults who had done the four-hour dragon hunt could do it again for a child’s price, if they brought a full-paying friend.

Birthday parties, archery battles (with foam-tipped arrows) and tailored team activities were also among offerings.

“Spread the word. Book your Christmas and team building functions,” said Erdmann, recommending vouchers for the dragon hunt and lessons, as memorable gifts.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Stuff reporter Katy Jones learns how to hunt dragons with Markus Erdmann of Archery Park at Nelson's Cable Bay Adventures.

At Cable Bay Adventure Park next door, co-owner Richard Ussher indicated it was as important as ever for Kiwis to explore their own backyard - not just in a national sense.

While the number of people visiting the 607-hectare adventure tourism park had jumped just after the first lockdown, that had “softened off”, noticeably after the summer holidays.

Locals had been “fantastic in getting out and supporting the park”. But things were harder at the moment with Auckland still at alert level 3, and making up around 60 per cent of the business’s domestic market, Ussher said.

“They [locals] do fundamentally make a difference to small businesses like this and many others around the region.”

Activities they could take up at the park – around a 15-minute drive from Nelson – included quad biking, paintballing and riding the sky wire.

There were also a number of new trails for mountainbikes, e-bikes and walking, with free access, and shuttle services available.

An animal park under development currently housed alpacas and cows, with sheep on the way.

At the other end of the region, Golden Bay Kayaks were offering a season pass to help locals explore their backyard.

For $349 a year, people could rent sit-on-top kayaks and paddleboards from the Tata Beach based-operation, with sit-in kayaks available to add on.

“If you come over regularly, it’s quite economical,” co-owner Lisa Savage said.

Lorna Thornber/Stuff Tourism operators in the Abel Tasman National Park and other regional hotspots urge locals to buy vouchers for their activities as gifts, and host visitors.

Kiwis flocked to the region after lockdown last year, the business finished the summer season around 40 per cent down on previous seasons, and things had been quiet since, she said.

Savage and partner Tony Bateup had created packages and deals, but couldn’t afford to drop their prices further, taking up other part-time work to pay fixed costs.

She hoped people would buy vouchers for the company’s tours and hires, “with Christmas coming up”.

“Kiwis have done such a good job of getting out and starting to explore their backyard, it would be cool to see them continue that and maybe buy experiences, rather than some other product that will get thrown away.”

Commercial director of Abel Tasman.com, Brendan Alborn, agreed.

People in Nelson-Tasman could be ambassadors for the region, he said.

They could encourage friends and relatives to visit by hosting them, he suggested.

“Offer for people to come down and share our little slice of paradise.”