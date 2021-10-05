Covid-19: Auckland's Red Beach a suburb of interest as Ministry confirms three cases

The Auckland suburb of Red Beach has been added to the list of Covid-19 suburbs of interest, with three members of a household testing positive.

The suburb, near Silverdale in north Auckland, joined seven other suburbs of interest relating to Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said investigations to determine the household’s possible links to other clusters was continuing.

He said information suggested the three cases had been adhering to the alert level guidelines.

said a pop-up testing centre would open in Ōrewa from 2pm until 6pm on Tuesday, and again from 8.30am to 5pm on Wednesday.

It would be located at Victor Eaves Park, with entry from West Hoe Rd.

The ministry said people both with and without symptoms in Red Beach should get tested.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Vehicles line up in Ōrewa for Covid-19 testing after Red Beach is announced as a suburb of interest.

The other suburbs of interest – where people are also asked to get tested – are Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Manurewa, Mt Wellington/Sylvia Park, Henderson and Papakura.

As of 1.30pm on Tuesday, there were no locations of interest in Red Beach, which has a population of about 8346 according to the 2018 Census.

Hibiscus and Bays Local Board chairman Gary Brown said while it was not great to see Red Beach appear as a suburb of interest, locals should not panic.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A testing centre has been set up at Victor Eaves Park in Ōrewa. (File photo)

“Just do the right thing, go down and get tested if you haven't been tested."

Brown had not heard about any positive cases in the area, but was hopeful there may not be many locations of interest given the majority of the few shops in Red Beach were closed due to Covid alert level 3 restrictions.

It would be more concerning if anyone with Covid had travelled into or done business in Ōrewa, which was more populated than Red Beach, he said.

“Stay home if you're worried,” he urged, adding that people should get tested even if they are feeling well.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has previously said the request for testing in suburbs of interest was to both find symptomatic cases, and undertake surveillance testing to check if there was any unidentified chains of transmission.

A south Auckland healthcare provider has called for a ramp-up in testing in the suburbs of interest.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Red Beach residents are asked to get tested whether they have symptoms or not.

South Seas Healthcare chief executive Silao Vaisola-Sefo said its mobile unit had been a success, but more needed to be done in those suburbs to get on top of the Delta outbreak.

A Northern Region Health Coordination Centre spokeswoman said it had boosted its testing capacity in the suburbs by extending the operating hours of existing community testing centres and opening new pop-up testing facilities.

“People can also access free testing at their GP or at a nearby designated GP practice (where you don’t need to be enrolled to get a Covid-19 test) or urgent care clinic,” she said.

“In addition to these testing options, we have mobile testing providers ready to be deployed rapidly as directed by public health.”