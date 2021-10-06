Covid-19: Misinformation, booking difficulties blamed for lower vaccination rates in rural areas

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announce 24 new cases of Covid-19 and outline the introduction of vaccine certificates (full press conference).

Some rural areas are lagging behind in Covid-19 vaccinations with data showing the Ashburton district in Canterbury is among the worst in New Zealand.

Ministry of Health data from September 29 showed Ashburton was the second lowest vaccinated area of the country with just 31.8 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

Only Ōtorohanga in Waikato was worse at 30.4 per cent - a marked contrast to Kaikōura that had the most number of people double jabbed at 55.1 per cent.

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown blamed the low numbers in the district on a slow roll-out, saying it wasn’t hesitancy that was stopping people getting jabbed. “It was more the booking system.”

Brown said when people went to book, appointments were only able to be scheduled a long time ahead. But, he said, that has since been remedied and vaccination rates were now improving with single vaccinations and bookings for the second jab expected to increase the number of fully vaccinated residents to 75 per cent.

“We are catching up and putting strategies in place with the Canterbury District Health Board to see how we can assist in getting numbers up.”

The remaining 25 per cent that had not yet booked for a vaccination would be targeted with pop-up clinics, advertising and promotion, he said.

Residents Stuff talked to confirmed the initial roll-out had been slow with bookings difficult to secure.

Local business owners Robert and Karla Newlands were waiting on their second vaccination, saying in the beginning it was hard to book appointments.

“Even family members in the older age group found it difficult to book,” Karla Newlands said. “It’s a lot better now there’s the pop-up clinic.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Roanna Thomas said she didn’t understand why people in the town weren’t getting vaccinated.

Roanna Thomas, who has had her first vaccine, said she didn’t understand why people in the town weren’t getting vaccinated.

“Some people seem to be a bit stubborn about it.”

She urged people to “just get it done”.

Theo Debest, 69, had his second vaccination on Tuesday but was sad some people were not choosing to do the same. Debest believed misinformation could be responsible for the district’s low uptake.

For Charlotte Maxwell, concerns about underlying health conditions had so far stopped her from getting vaccinated. “I just want to get a second opinion from a doctor.”

Other rural areas have also been lagging behind, including on the West Coast of the South Island where 33 per cent of eligible Buller residents haven’t received their first shot.

Westland wasn’t far behind at 31 per cent while 29.7 per cent of Grey residents were yet to make a booking.

Immunologist Professor Graham Le Gros previously told Stuffthe West Coast had an “anarchic sentiment” where some people were hesitant about vaccines or were anti-vaccination altogether.

He felt West Coasters and other rural New Zealanders might be hard to reach because people had a “tough man mentality”.

“You might be the toughest people on the planet, but this virus can break you.”

Karamea resident Paul Murray said he was waiting to get vaccinated. “I'm not anti-vaxx, I have a science degree, but I’m concerned it was rushed through pretty fast and people are getting pushed into it. That gets my hackles up.”

However, Murray accepted he would have to get vaccinated in order to travel.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Robert and Karla Newlands said initially it proved hard to get a vaccine in Ashburton because of the slow booking system.

The West Coast District Health Board has opened up its drive-through vaccination clinics to people on foot, bike or mobility scooter, with senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 response Philip Wheble saying it was important to reduce as many access barriers as possible.

CDHB senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 response Dr Helen Skinner said it was important to improve vaccination coverage across Canterbury, as high rates would keep people safe and give more certainty to the community.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Theo Debest, 69, had his second vaccination on Tuesday but was sad some people were not choosing to do the same.

Skinner said the CDHB was aware different communities had different needs.

“With this in mind we are currently in the process of building capacity and working with key leaders and trusted people in local communities to provide further mobile clinics.”

The clinics would travel to communities and events in areas where there were lower levels of vaccine uptake, she said.

Currently,105 vaccination clinics were operating across Canterbury with more primary care clinics added each week.

Skinner said 81 per cent of the eligible Canterbury population had been vaccinated with over 366,000 people receiving their first dose and more than 202,000 their second.