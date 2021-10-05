Covid-19: Southern DHB moves to endemic planning

Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming says southern hospitals must be able to keep delivering services when Covid-19 returns to Southland and Otago.

The Southern District Health has begun planning for when Covid-19 becomes endemic to Southland and Otago.

Chief executive officer Chris Fleming said: “We need to make sure we’re developing for, not the end of the world, but a reasonable expectation.”

This would mean making sure the DHB could manage business as usual alongside Covid-19 cases in both the community and southern hospitals.

“We can’t shut down,” he said, referring to lockdown impacts on hospital services in the past.

The board considered draft plans for when Covid-19 reached the south again during a public-excluded meeting on Tuesday.

During the public section of the board meeting, Fleming warned members that they would be receiving information about the cost of preparing Southern DHB that they “may not want to hear.”

“There’s nothing you can do with the facilities that will fix the situation for tomorrow,” he said, adding that the focus would be on implemented the quick, immediate changes that would help.

The board recently signed off on a business case to expand the emergency department at Southland Hospital and detailed design work is now underway.

While Southern DHB boasted some of the highest vaccination rates in the country, Fleming expected this to slow down as vaccination teams focused on hard-to-reach areas and groups.

As of Thursday, 80.8 per cent of Southland and Otago’s eligible population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 49.6 per cent fully vaccinated,

“Getting to 90 per cent is probably going to be harder than getting to where we are now,” Fleming said.

He previously told the board that the hospitalisation of two Covid-19 positive mariners at Southland Hospital in late July put significant strain on the hospital because important infection, prevention, and control measures like anterooms (sealed space with air filtration) were cut when the hospital was developed as a cost saving initiative.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Covid-19 vaccination numbers are expected to trail off in the coming months. There is still work to do to make sure remote residents of Southland and Otago are immunised, Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming says.

This meant ventilation systems at Southland Hospital would need upgrading.

It was an important lesson that would be carried into the Dunedin Hospital rebuild, he said.

The mariner cases showed that processes like clinical oversight of cases, accommodation and transport would need to be resolved, Fleming said.

The board is developing a Community Supported Isolation and Quarantine service to offer wrap-around support to community cases – covering everything from welfare to accommodation, if needed.

“It has been developed with the understanding that different cases or contacts in the community have different needs and will require different approaches and support in order to successfully isolate or quarantine,” Fleming said.