'Either yes or no': Hospitality operators urge certainty on Covid vaccination certificates

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announce 24 new cases of Covid-19 and outline the introduction of vaccine certificates (full press conference).

Hospitality operators struggling with Covid-19 restrictions say the Government's newly announced vaccination certificates must be mandatory when introduced this summer.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that the passes, available from November, would be required for entry to “high risk events and venues” including summer festivals.

“We are also consulting on their use in places like hospitality,” she said.

The certificates will confirm that someone is fully vaccinated, and can be presented on a smartphone or on paper.

Christchurch hospitality business owner Nick Inkster said a pass would be welcomed if it allowed patrons to be freer once inside.

Running table service and restricting numbers was costly, and keeping people socially distanced was difficult, he said.

“Once people have a few drinks, they want to move around and dance and talk to other people. It’s exhausting for staff.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Nick Inkster hopes the new vaccination passes will allow patrons to move more freely inside. (File photo)

Inkster runs the OGB bar, Austen Club, Bailies Bar, and Cranford Ale House in Christchurch, and has two more venues opening soon. He employs about 50 staff.

He said it would be easier for staff if the passes were Government mandated.

“It’s either yes or no. The staff are just doing their job and it’s not fair on them if there’s uncertainty from the Government.”

He had no worries about staff having to check passes, as patrons needed to scan in and show proof of age already.

On Monday, the Government removed the 100-person limit for hospitality premises under level 2 rules, but kept the requirement for seated table service and social distancing. Auckland and parts of Waikato remain at level 3 with only takeaway food allowed.

SUPPLIED Restaurant Association of New Zealand chief executive Marisa Bidois says industry sentiment is mixed.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said its members were mixed on the use of vaccine certificates.

A September survey indicated 26 per cent of members supported the idea at alert level 2 or higher, 23 per at all levels, and 16 per cent were unsure.

Enforcement practicalities, communication challenges with customers, handling customers disregarding the vaccine passes and staffing needs were among their concerns, she said.

Bidois said the association had sent out a follow-up survey after the Government's announcement.

She said members were supportive of measures which would allow fewer restrictions on restaurants and cafes. Smaller businesses had already signalled they would prefer if the direction came from the Government, she said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Jamie Williams of Kapura hospitality group says mandating passes would rule out confusion.

Jamie Williams, chief executive of Wellington hospitality group Kāpura, said he would prefer if vaccine certificates were mandated for customers to rule out any confusion.

The group has 35 hospitality businesses including restaurants and bars.

“Whatever system the Government designs, it needs to be easy for staff to understand and easy for customers to understand, because conflict happens between those groups of people if the rules aren't clear.”

An optional vaccine certificate put pressure on businesses to construct a policy, he said.

“That becomes confusing because you'll go to one cafe and have to show your vaccination certificate, and at another one, you won't.”

Francois Febvre, who owns three cafes around the city, agreed. “I don't think the Government should leave us with the choice about this, it's not our choice."

Supplied Researcher Dr Andrew Chen of Auckland University says the passes are technically well thought-out.

Andrew Chen, a researcher at Auckland University’s Centre for Informed Futures Koi Tū, said the new vaccination passes would be more resistant to fraud than the cards given out at vaccination centres as they would be generated from Government records.

Chen said while only extraordinary circumstances justified such a scheme, it could mitigate the risks from having people physically close to each other.

He said the technical side of the scheme had been “well thought through”. The certificates were likely to follow standards set overseas, such as those used for the European Union’s Covid pass, he said.

“We will have to wait for further detail to see how any policy will deal with 'edge' cases that will inevitably crop up when certificates are rolled out across the entire population.”