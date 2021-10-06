Covid-19 live: Fines for vaccine certificate breachers, Chris Hipkins says

09:47, Oct 06 2021
National Party leader Judith Collins on vaccine certificates and Auckland's level 3 rule changes.

Follow our live Covid-19 coverage through the day via our blog.

Auckland is currently in Alert Level 3, with step one in place from Wednesday.
Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
Auckland is currently in Alert Level 3, with step one in place from Wednesday.
Stuff