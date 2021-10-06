Covid-19 live: Patient dies; 39 new cases in the community

16:18, Oct 06 2021
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay provide an update on the Delta outbreak (full press conference).

The Covid patient who has died in hospital in Auckland was a member of Māngere’s Assembly of God Church and was being treated at Middlemore for some time.
