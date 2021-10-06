Covid-19: Hard to make vaccine certificates completely 'fraud-proof', but extra ID checks will help

Vaccine certificates will soon be added to our Covid-19 response, but is the process safe from fraudulent users?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday announced the vaccine certificate website would likely be launched in November. There would be certain high-risk settings – like summer festivals – where vaccine mandates would be implemented. People would be able to present digital or print copies of their unique QR code confirming their vaccination status.

But does this approach leave room for people to defraud the system and use someone else’s certificate to attend large-scale, potential super-spreader events.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told Breakfast on Wednesday they wanted the system to be as easy to use as possible, but there would be checks in place – and potentially fines – to avoid people abusing the system.

“There will be fines for people who try and defraud the system,” he said. “There’s a good chance you’ll be caught [using someone else’s certificate].”

An accompanying verifier app was being developed for use in places where mandates were enforced. This would allow workers to scan unique QR codes generated through the website and check a person’s vaccination status. It would likely only show a person’s name and a checkmark to say whether they were fully vaccinated.

Supplied Identification, like a driver's licence, should be used to confirm the identity linked to a vaccine certification.

Dr Andrew Chen​, a research fellow from the University of Auckland’s Koi Tū – Centre for Informed Futures, said the data presented on the app and certificate should be cross-referenced with a legal form of identification like a driver’s licence or passport to help thwart fraudulent behaviour.

“If this is enforced, it will be pretty difficult to get by with someone else's vaccine certificate.”

But overseas experiences showed these additional checks didn’t always happen due to inconvenience.

“It will really test our culture around carrying and presenting ID when requested.”

From a privacy perspective, having the verification app show just a name and vaccination status was the best approach, Chen thought.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A verification app would be used in mandated settings to confirm a person’s vaccination status.

“It would be very hard to make it more fraud-proof because the Ministry of Health doesn't hold photos of people, so they can't create a ‘Photo ID’. They would have to get images of people from the Department of Internal Affairs, but even that might not be complete.”

Looking at the data used by the certificate, Chen said its accuracy depended on the integrity of the data in the Covid Immunisation Register (CIR), run by the Ministry of Health.

Chen was “reasonably confident” this data was as reliable as it could be.

“It might not be 100 per cent perfect, in that there are mechanisms for humans to put in erroneous data or to pay people to get vaccines on their behalf, but I would anticipate that this would be very small scale and for the vast majority of people it will be fine.”

RNZ If you're hoping to attend a gig or a festival this summer - be prepared to get vaccinated.

New app for privacy reasons

The ministry built a new website for the vaccine certificates, rather than piggybacking on the NZ Covid Tracer app, due to privacy reasons.

As Chen explained: “NZ Covid Tracer is anonymous and does not rely on being tied to your identity, so a vaccine certificate that is unique to you would compromise that privacy-protecting design.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The NZ Covid Tracer app is built to be private, with users holding their own data.

Data collected by the tracer app remained on the device, only shared with the Ministry of Health, with permission, for contact tracing purposes.

In addition to this, anonymity was a requirement for using the Apple and Google Exposure Notification Framework behind the Bluetooth tracking function, so they actually weren’t allowed to add this new function to it.

The Ministry of Health's deputy director-general of data and digital, Shayne Hunter​, explained at Tuesday’s Covid-19 update, the new My Covid Record would be linked to from within the NZ Covid Tracer app.

More details to work through

One question Chen raised was how people vaccinated overseas would be able to get their data into the CIR to then get their vaccination status verified.

On top of this, there were still question marks around what would happen with people vaccinated with different vaccines – like AstraZeneca or Janssen, both of which weren’t approved for use in New Zealand.

“We'll have to hear more from the Government about this in the coming weeks,” Chen told Stuff.

He added, via Science Media Centre: “We also need to know more about when the use of certificates might be phased out – [for example] a sufficiently-high vaccination rate or a low-enough alert level.”

Chen said the “extraordinary circumstances” of the public health crisis justified the use of these certificates, but more detail needed to be released around how “edge cases”, that would inevitably pop up in the community, would be dealt with after certificates were rolled out nationwide.